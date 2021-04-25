-
Anstuna Grill, new Middle Eastern food restaruant opens in West End
. Anstuna Grill is a proud participant of the Shop Long Branch program, offering a 7.5% discount when a Shop LB card is presented (cannot be combined with other offers).
Anstuna Grill is located at 75A Brighton Avenue in the West End section of Long Branch. They specialize in Middle Eastern cuisine (including vegan, vegetarian, and halal). They are currently open for lunch and dinner and will soon be serving breakfast. Open Tuesday through Sunday with live entertainment (belly dancer) every Friday evening. To view Anstuna Grill’s eclectic and diverse menu log onto their website at www.anstunagrill.com