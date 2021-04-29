Monmouth County has 99 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 29, there are 99 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, May 5 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. located at 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Aberdeen: 1864 1859
Allenhurst: 70 70
Allentown: 133 132
Asbury Park: 1680 1679
Atlantic Highlands: 339 339
Avon-by-the-Sea: 192 192
Belmar: 540 540
Bradley Beach: 360 360
Brielle: 566 566
Colts Neck: 995 995
Deal: 270 268
Eatontown: 1652 1650
Englishtown: 229 227
Fair Haven: 495 491
Farmingdale: 160 160
Freehold Borough: 1599 1598
Freehold Township: 3577 3572
Hazlet: 2064 2062
Highlands: 361 360
Holmdel: 1600 1596
Howell: 5456 5450
Interlaken: 81 81
Keansburg: 1197 1195
Keyport: 683 682
Lake Como: 174 172
Little Silver: 601 600
Loch Arbour: 24 24
Long Branch: 4231 4222
Manalapan: 4003 3999
Manasquan: 574 574
Marlboro: 3478 3479
Matawan: 1093 1092
Middletown: 6310 6303
Millstone Township: 926 922
Monmouth Beach: 334 334
Neptune City: 508 508
Neptune Township: 3363 3359
Ocean: 3122 3114
Oceanport: 638 636
Red Bank: 1703 1702
Roosevelt: 55 55
Rumson: 671 669
Sea Bright: 140 140
Sea Girt: 163 163
Shrewsbury Borough: 515 515
Shrewsbury Township: 112 112
Spring Lake: 242 242
Spring Lake Heights: 386 386
Tinton Falls: 1774 1773
Union Beach: 604 604
Upper Freehold: 546 544
Wall: 2612 2608
West Long Branch: 1143 1141
Unknown: 0 0