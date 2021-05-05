Officials looking into removing dead fish from river banks

Senator Vin Gopal Joined Mayor Pallone and Congressman Pallone for a tour of Long Branch to see the alarming number of dead fish.

They are pushing DEP to have direct involvement and will regardless work to put a plan together locally to collect the dead fish ASAP. We have also been in touch with the county for assistance.

They are are pushing to get the fish removed ASAP.

Senator Vin Gopal and Long Mayor John Pallone along with other officials discuss what the options are to deal with all the dead fish washing up on river banks.

 