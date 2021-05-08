Notice from the City of Long Branch on fish kill

We would like to update you regarding the fish kill that has affected the state and our local waterways.

While we are continuing our conversations with the NJ Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP), the City of Long Branch has decided to move forward with an environmental contractor, who will address the most problematic areas of our waterways and banks, beginning Monday, May 10. The company will be collecting the fish using specialized boats and vacuum equipment and will access fish on the riverbanks from both the ground and the water. We are looking forward to the relief this operation will provide our residents.