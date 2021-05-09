Addiego, Gopal, Lagana Unveil $235 Million in EDA Grants to Aid Small Businesses, Non-Profits

Senators Dawn Addiego, Vin Gopal and Joseph Lagana today announced they are introducing legislation to provide the Economic Development Authority (EDA) with $235 million for grants to small businesses and non-profits to spur the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
