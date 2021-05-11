Pallone Announces New Jersey Colleges and Universities Will Receive Funding from American Rescue Plan

Brookdale Community College to receive $22,237,299, Monmouth University to receive $13,024,725

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today announced nearly $210 million in emergency funding for colleges, universities, and students associated with New Jersey’s 6th Congressional District under the American Rescue Plan. The funding will help local institutions cope with the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue serving their students safely. The American Rescue Plan provides $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide.

At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardship. Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.

“The success of our local colleges and universities is critical to the success of our students and to the strength of this community,” said Pallone. “The American Rescue Plan makes a historic investment that will secure the future of these valued institutions and provide struggling students with urgent relief that will allow them to stay on track and complete their education. I am proud that we were able to deliver this critical support for institutions of higher education, and I applaud the Biden-Harris Administration for its relentless focus on defeating the pandemic and building back a better economy.”

The colleges and universities that serve New Jersey’s 6th Congressional District and are receiving funding under the American Rescue Plan are:

Brookdale Community College: $22,237,299

Middlesex County College: $26,410,559

Monmouth University: $13,024,725

New Brunswick Theological Seminary: $65,523

Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey (New Brunswick, Camden, and Newark campuses): $147,821,278

A complete list is available here. To read more about emergency education funding under the American Rescue Plan, click here.