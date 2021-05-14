Monmouth County has 51 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 14, there are 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are zero new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, May 19 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

14-May 13-May
Aberdeen: 1889 1891
Allenhurst: 71 71
Allentown: 133 134
Asbury Park: 1702 1700
Atlantic Highlands: 350 350
Avon-by-the-Sea: 194 194
Belmar: 543 543
Bradley Beach: 362 361
Brielle: 568 568
Colts Neck: 1005 1002
Deal: 270 270
Eatontown: 1667 1669
Englishtown: 238 238
Fair Haven: 511 511
Farmingdale: 164 164
Freehold Borough: 1605 1605
Freehold Township: 3642 3642
Hazlet: 2085 2084
Highlands: 364 364
Holmdel: 1614 1615
Howell: 5504 5498
Interlaken: 81 81
Keansburg: 1204 1205
Keyport: 693 695
Lake Como: 176 176
Little Silver: 608 608
Loch Arbour: 24 24
Long Branch: 4285 4288
Manalapan: 4069 4061
Manasquan: 576 576
Marlboro: 3519 3519
Matawan: 1105 1105
Middletown: 6381 6378
Millstone Township: 934 933
Monmouth Beach: 335 336
Neptune City: 513 513
Neptune Township: 3384 3386
Ocean: 3166 3166
Oceanport: 645 645
Red Bank: 1719 1718
Roosevelt: 55 55
Rumson: 685 685
Sea Bright: 142 142
Sea Girt: 164 164
Shrewsbury Borough: 514 515
Shrewsbury Township: 115 114
Spring Lake: 241 241
Spring Lake Heights: 385 386
Tinton Falls: 1794 1794
Union Beach: 608 608
Upper Freehold: 546 546
Wall: 2635 2633
West Long Branch: 1147 1147
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.