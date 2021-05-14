Monmouth County has 51 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 14, there are 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are zero new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, May 19 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

14-May 13-May Aberdeen: 1889 1891 Allenhurst: 71 71 Allentown: 133 134 Asbury Park: 1702 1700 Atlantic Highlands: 350 350 Avon-by-the-Sea: 194 194 Belmar: 543 543 Bradley Beach: 362 361 Brielle: 568 568 Colts Neck: 1005 1002 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1667 1669 Englishtown: 238 238 Fair Haven: 511 511 Farmingdale: 164 164 Freehold Borough: 1605 1605 Freehold Township: 3642 3642 Hazlet: 2085 2084 Highlands: 364 364 Holmdel: 1614 1615 Howell: 5504 5498 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1204 1205 Keyport: 693 695 Lake Como: 176 176 Little Silver: 608 608 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4285 4288 Manalapan: 4069 4061 Manasquan: 576 576 Marlboro: 3519 3519 Matawan: 1105 1105 Middletown: 6381 6378 Millstone Township: 934 933 Monmouth Beach: 335 336 Neptune City: 513 513 Neptune Township: 3384 3386 Ocean: 3166 3166 Oceanport: 645 645 Red Bank: 1719 1718 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 685 685 Sea Bright: 142 142 Sea Girt: 164 164 Shrewsbury Borough: 514 515 Shrewsbury Township: 115 114 Spring Lake: 241 241 Spring Lake Heights: 385 386 Tinton Falls: 1794 1794 Union Beach: 608 608 Upper Freehold: 546 546 Wall: 2635 2633 West Long Branch: 1147 1147 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.