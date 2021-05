Update: Long Branch City Wide Yard Sale May 15 & 16

After a no-go last year the annual yard sale will be held this weekend. Here’s an updated list of where to go.

Saturday and Sunday

152 Witmer Place, Sat & Sun

478 Atlantic Avenue, Sat & Sun

121 Atlantic Ave, Sat & Sun

245 Atlantic Avenue, Apartment 24,

190 Chelton Avenue, Sat & Sun

692 Westwood Ave. Sat & Sun

Shrewsbury Drive, Sat & Sun

555 Patten Ave, Sat & Sun

661 Morford Avenue, Sat & Sun

9 Hope Lane, Sat & Sun

349 Willow Ave from 10 – 4 May 15 and 16

268 West End Ave Sat & Sun

Pleasure Bay Apartments Sat & Sun

449 & 453 Dewey Street, Sat & Sun

349 Willow Ave from 10:00 until 4:00, Sat & Sun

421 Brighton Ave Saturday& Sunday 9am-3pm

79 Shrewsbury Drive

208 Hollywood Ave Sat & Sun 9-2

31 Myrtle Ave, Sat & Sun

29 Jackson St Sat & Sun

98 Lippincott Avenue, Sat & Sun

80 Seaview Ave Long Branch, Sat & Sun

Corner of Seaview and Ocean Blvd, Sat & Sun

190 Chelton Avenue, Sat & Sun

453 Dewey St., Long Branch, Sat & Sun

Saturday only

472 Church St. Sat

589 Patten Ave., Sat 9am-3pm

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church 535 Broadway, Sat, 12-3pm

21 Cedar Avenue. Sat

408 Hollywood Avenue, Sat

121 Atlantic Avenue Sat

72 Oakhill Ave, Sat, 8am-4pm

8 Clarence Ave, Saturday, 9-2.