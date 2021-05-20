Shore Regional Girls Flag Football League a growing field

The New York Giants donated $64,000 to the Shore Conference to pilot an inaugural Girls 7-7 Flag Football League, an 8-team club sport that debuted this spring. Their goal is to see this sport grow and become a state sanctioned varsity sport. Nike, a corporate partner of the Giants, announced a national commitment to growing girls flag football and has generously provided 30 Nike Women’s Vapor Flag uniforms to each participating girls flag football team in the Shore Conference. The other participating schools that will comprise the 8-team league are: Holmdel High School, Matawan High School, Mater Dei Prep, Middletown North High School, two teams from Middletown South High School, and Pinelands Regional High School.
To celebrate and kick off the inaugural season, our Shore Girls Flag Football team attended a free clinic/media day on Sunday, April 11, hosted by the NY Giants and the clinic was run by Dr. Jen Welter, the first woman to coach in the NFL. The girls who participated in the clinic had a blast and learned many new football skills. Coach Mark Costantino and Coach Julie Thornton began practices with the team twice a week starting in April.
Coach Costantino, a football coach for more than 35 years, was beyond excited to take on this new role, saying, “At first, I did not know what to expect, but after a month, I think I am having more fun coaching this team, than I have ever had with any other team! ̈
He went on to say that the team’s attitude and work ethic has been tremendous, and the athletes have had a very successful start of the season, and hope to finish strong. The New York Giants have said that the playoffs can be held at Met Life Stadium, and the team is looking forward to this opportunity.
Girls have never had the opportunity to play football until now and it is so exciting to see.
“I loved watching football with my family growing up and I played in a co-ed two hand touch football league in my 20’s with my brother and sister-in-law,” says assistant Coach Thornton. “I am so excited to be a part of this amazing opportunity to bring football to young girls. I am hoping the season is a huge success and that it does become a varsity sport in the future.”
There are a total of 19 players on the team; 7 seniors, 6 juniors and 6 sophomores.
Senior quarterback Madison LaRosa says, “This is a really awesome club and I’m so excited that I get the opportunity to be a part of this movement. I’m already a two-sport athlete, but this is a whole different atmosphere. I get to show off my skills and prove that myself and the other girls are capable of doing the same things that the boys can do. But beyond the game, the best part is the team aspect and how much fun we all are having… and, of course, winning!”