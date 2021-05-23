Ryan Malfa leads Shore lacrosse past Wall

Shore Regional High School senior Ryan Malfa had another career afternoon for the Blue Devils in their 9-2 win over the Wall Township lacrosse team. Ryan scored five of the Shore goals, had one assist and picked up seven ground balls. With the win over the Crimson Knights, Shore Regional improved to 6-3 on the season, while Wall slipped to 9-3.

Over the past three years while playing varsity lacrosse at Shore, Ryan has scored 142 goals, had 30 assists, and picked up 45 ground balls. She is a dynamic player with tremendous quickness and vision on the field.

Maddie Grella, junior at Shore, had two goals and three ground balls in the win. Ellie Brouwer, senior, and one of the most vocal players for the Devils on the field, shouting coverages and encouragement, had one goal and one assist. Sophomore Maddie Malfa, younger sister to Ryan, also scored a goal.

Shore is a solid team with great defenders like Natalie Goldsmith, a junior, who has great speed and stick skills. In the goal for the Devils was Cailey Canessa, senior, who had five saves in the win over the Crimson Knights.

In their seven wins, Shore has scored 119 points and only allowed 61. Red Bank Catholic has scored the most goals in the A Central with 168 and gave up 81. Leading the Shore Conference in goals is Rumson Fair-Haven with 193 and gave up 71.

The A Central division of the Shore Conference is the home for the Blue Devils, who are currently sitting behind undefeated Trinity Hall, which is alone at the top at 11-0. In second is Red Bank Catholic followed by Shore with Ocean in fourth, St. Rose, Ranney, Point Beach and Mater Dei in last.

On May 18, Shore beat St. Rose 17-4, and is now 7-3 on the season. The three losses suffered by Shore so far this season are to Rumson Fair-Haven, who beat the Devils 13-4. Rumson is currently in first place in the B North at 11-2. Manasquan which is also in the B North beat Shore 13-6, and Trinity Hall had a 16-3 win over the Devils.

Shore Regional 2021 Schedule

May 25 at RBC 7pm

May 27 host Ocean 3:45

Click on photos for the caption

Visit www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports for additional photos



