MC Park System’s eco-elephant family flea market coming soon

COLTS NECK— If the words rummage, swap, bargain, vintage or collectible excite you, then head over to the Monmouth County Park System’s Eco-Elephant Family Flea Market on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Held at Dorbrook Recreation Area, Route 537, Colts Neck, this event features a mixture of secondhand, handmade, up-cycled and new merchandise. Admission and parking are free.

For more information regarding the Eco-Elephant Family Flea Market or the Monmouth County Park System, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.