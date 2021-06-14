Local real estate sold from 6-4-21 to 6-11-21

EATONTOWN:
Single Family:
6 Sarah Ln $838,000
Condo/Townhouse:
90 Oak Ln $364,000
11 Applebey St $460,000
There are 41 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 19 Currently Available For Sale
DEAL: (NONE SOLD)
There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
667 Morford Ave $380,000
239 Liberty St $470,000
279 Florence Ave $510,000
2 Eastbourne Ave $700,000
277 2nd Ave $725,000
329 Hollywood Ave $850,000
684 Westwood Ave $1,400,000
704 Westwood Ave $1,375,000
Condo/Townhouse:
200 Rockwell Ave A3 $245,000
55 Melrose Ter 307 $415,000
580 Patten Ave 3 $488,000
365 Ocean Blvd 307 $970,000
50 Sunset Ave $506,000
There are 99 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 94 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT:
Condo/Townhouse:
1175 Ocean Ave 1, $2,450,000
There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.
MONMOUTH BEACH:
Single Family:
40 Ocean Ave $2,063,000
Condo/Townhouse:
1 Channel Dr 614 $629,000
55 Ocean Ave 12L $1,325,000
There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 20 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
6 Asbury Ave $565,000
Condo/Townhouse:
9 Allen Ave $817,500
There are 29 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 8 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
1011 Raymere Ave $410,000
65 Deal Lake Point Rd $570,000
1101 Franklin Ave $620,000
7 Timber Dr $635,000
139 Whalepond Rd $820,000
Condo/Townhouse:
118 Cotswold Cir $385,000
17 Rolling Meadows Blvd S $530,000
1105 Berkeley Ave $650,000
24 Ascot Dr $812,000
30 Tudor Dr $670,000
There are 63 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 70 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
9 Park Pl $550,000
Condo/Townhouse:
505 Alpine Trl $300,000
304 Compass Ct $540,000
409 Captains Way $485,000
There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 9 currently Available For Sale
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
9 Park Pl $550,000
Condo/Townhouse:
505 Alpine Trl $300,000
304 Compass Ct $540,000
409 Captains Way $485,000
There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 9 currently Available For Sale
NEPTUNE CITY:
There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 4 currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE:
Townhouse:
5 Surf Ave Unit 1, $1,099,000
There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 3 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Family:
505 Newark Ave $500,000
510 Newark Ave $489,000
There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 Currently Available For Sale.
Information Provided by:
EDWARD F THOMAS, BROKER
Selling Shore Homes for Over 35 Years!
Let us help you sell yours!
SHOREVIEW REALTY, INC.,
Text or Call: 732-229-6800
www.ShoreviewHomeEvaluator.com
Office Website: Shoreview-Realty.com
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Copyright: 2021 by the Monmouth Ocean Regional REALTORS©