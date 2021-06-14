Local real estate sold from 6-4-21 to 6-11-21

EATONTOWN:
Single Family:
6 Sarah Ln   $838,000
Condo/Townhouse:
90 Oak Ln   $364,000
11 Applebey St  $460,000
There are 41 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 19 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL: (NONE SOLD)
There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
667 Morford Ave  $380,000
239 Liberty St  $470,000
279 Florence Ave  $510,000
2 Eastbourne Ave  $700,000
277 2nd Ave  $725,000
329 Hollywood Ave  $850,000
684 Westwood Ave  $1,400,000
704 Westwood Ave  $1,375,000

Condo/Townhouse:
200 Rockwell Ave A3  $245,000
55 Melrose Ter 307  $415,000
580 Patten Ave 3   $488,000
365 Ocean Blvd 307  $970,000
50 Sunset Ave  $506,000
There are 99 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 94 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT:
Condo/Townhouse:
1175 Ocean Ave 1,  $2,450,000
There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH:
Single Family:
40 Ocean Ave   $2,063,000
Condo/Townhouse:
1 Channel Dr 614   $629,000
55 Ocean Ave 12L   $1,325,000
There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 20 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
6 Asbury Ave   $565,000
Condo/Townhouse:
9 Allen Ave   $817,500
There are 29 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 8 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
1011 Raymere Ave   $410,000
65 Deal Lake Point Rd   $570,000
1101 Franklin Ave   $620,000
7 Timber Dr   $635,000
139 Whalepond Rd   $820,000
Condo/Townhouse:
118 Cotswold Cir   $385,000
17 Rolling Meadows Blvd S  $530,000
1105 Berkeley Ave  $650,000
24 Ascot Dr   $812,000
30 Tudor Dr   $670,000
There are 63 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 70 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
9 Park Pl  $550,000

Condo/Townhouse:
505 Alpine Trl   $300,000
304 Compass Ct   $540,000
409 Captains Way $485,000
There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 9 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY:
There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 4 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:
Townhouse:
5 Surf Ave Unit 1,  $1,099,000
There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 3 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Family:
505 Newark Ave   $500,000
510 Newark Ave   $489,000
There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 Currently Available For Sale.

