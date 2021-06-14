Local real estate sold from 6-4-21 to 6-11-21

EATONTOWN:

Single Family:

6 Sarah Ln $838,000

Condo/Townhouse:

90 Oak Ln $364,000

11 Applebey St $460,000

There are 41 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 19 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL: (NONE SOLD)

There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

667 Morford Ave $380,000

239 Liberty St $470,000

279 Florence Ave $510,000

2 Eastbourne Ave $700,000

277 2nd Ave $725,000

329 Hollywood Ave $850,000

684 Westwood Ave $1,400,000

704 Westwood Ave $1,375,000

Condo/Townhouse:

200 Rockwell Ave A3 $245,000

55 Melrose Ter 307 $415,000

580 Patten Ave 3 $488,000

365 Ocean Blvd 307 $970,000

50 Sunset Ave $506,000

There are 99 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 94 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT:

Condo/Townhouse:

1175 Ocean Ave 1, $2,450,000

There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Single Family:

40 Ocean Ave $2,063,000

Condo/Townhouse:

1 Channel Dr 614 $629,000

55 Ocean Ave 12L $1,325,000

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 20 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

6 Asbury Ave $565,000

Condo/Townhouse:

9 Allen Ave $817,500

There are 29 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 8 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

1011 Raymere Ave $410,000

65 Deal Lake Point Rd $570,000

1101 Franklin Ave $620,000

7 Timber Dr $635,000

139 Whalepond Rd $820,000

Condo/Townhouse:

118 Cotswold Cir $385,000

17 Rolling Meadows Blvd S $530,000

1105 Berkeley Ave $650,000

24 Ascot Dr $812,000

30 Tudor Dr $670,000

There are 63 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 70 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

9 Park Pl $550,000

Condo/Townhouse:

505 Alpine Trl $300,000

304 Compass Ct $540,000

409 Captains Way $485,000

There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 9 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY:

There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 4 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Townhouse:

5 Surf Ave Unit 1, $1,099,000

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 3 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:

505 Newark Ave $500,000

510 Newark Ave $489,000

There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 Currently Available For Sale.

