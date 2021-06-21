Juneteenth party gets out of hand as police handle 2,000 partiers

By Patty Booth O’Neill, Long Branch – On Saturday, a beach party of what turned out to be thousands of young people from all over the state gathered along the beachfront near Pier Village to celebrate Juneteenth.

A flyer had been posted on Tiktok promoting the party on the Long Branch Beach. BYOB and BYOW, the flyer read. Tell a friend and tell them to tell a friend. And that’s exactly what happened.

Long Branch Police Lt. John Evangelho, who was in charge at Pier Village on Saturday

On Saturday night around 11:30 The Link spoke with Long Branch Police Lt. John Evangelho at Pier Village. He talked about how hundreds of people had shown up on the beach earlier that day. “At around 5:00, 6:00, the sun’s going down, and I thought to myself, this is mayhem, and I made the decision to start clearing people off the beach,” Evangelho said. He said that he got his specials to start asking people to leave. “It began to get disorderly and there were families there with kids and eating at restaurants, so I tried to direct the crowd west, north and south,” Evangelho said. “But no one was leaving. Not only that, more came and they started congregating by the gazebo.” They were entering Pier Village from the street and the beach, having arrived by train and cars.

Evangelho estimated the crowd to be at least 2,000. “We were just outnumbered (41 officers) at that point,” he said. “So I pulled everyone back, we formed a line on the boardwalk and waited for reinforcements.”

A hundred reinforcements arrived from surrounding towns, state police and the Sheriff’s Office. They formed a line and pushed the crowds north and south.

“A hundred officers lined up is a sight to see,” Evangelho said. He said a majority of people had arrived on the train from north Jersey. “ We called them (the Transit Police) and told them they were going to have a problem,” he said. “The crowd of people had to get out of town somehow, even if they had to add more trains.”

Member of the Monmouth County SWAT team was staged at Seven President’s Park in case things really got out of hand. Lt. Evangelho said they were ready to take action if needed, but didn’t want to bring in the SWAT team because he felt it would escalate the situation. “There were a couple of skirmishes, but mostly dancing (on cars), hanging out and drinking,” he said. Four people were arrested that night.

Danny Pinheiro, owner of Corner Cafe and Stewart’s Root Beer said there were 50-60 people eating at Stewart’s at the time. “I didn’t charge anyone,” he said. “I told the people to go, grabbed my employees and locked them inside.” People dining at other restaurants were locked inside those establishments until things calmed down and they felt safe enough to leave.

“We were driving home and were by the train station on Saturday,” said one Long Branch couple walking the boardwalk Sunday morning enjoying the car show at the promenade. “Hundreds of kids started crossing the road in front of us. We had no idea what was going on, but they were fine, and we patiently let them pass.”

Councilman Mario Vieira

Also at the car show Councilman Mario Vieira said he and his wife were walking the boardwalk on Saturday and had no idea what was going on. “We were walking and got stuck right in the middle of it all,” he said. “I was there until about 8:00 at night. I watched our police officers at work and I commend them for the way they reacted.” He said that arresting a couple of kids was not going to cure the problem, it would only escalate the problem. He commented on how amazing the way Lt, Evangelho handled people and that he did the right thing. “He took all the right steps and waited for more help and backup and then started pushing people out of the way,” Vieira said then added, “This is something we have to learn from.”

Vieira talked about the people driving the white car shown in a video on social media that was jumped on in front of Stewart’s by people dancing and “car surfing”. “That was right in front of me,” he said. At first they got nervous and accelerated, but then at around the carousel they slowed down so the one guy who was left could get off.”

In a statement sent out Sunday morning, Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida said that at around 5 PM drinking and unruly behavior began at this gathering and visitors were asked to leave the beach.

The party was publicized on social media which enticed young people to come to Pier Village and attracted visitors who traveled by train and car.

The City of Long Branch Police Department acted professionally based on their experience and training. The crowd was eventually dispersed. The police arrested four individuals for disorderly persons offenses.

“I want to thank all of our officers for their professional response in keeping both visitors and citizens of Long Branch safe,” Saldida said.

“We did our best,” Evangelho said. “That was a lose-lose for us no matter what we did. I’m just glad no one got hurt and all my people got to go home safe.”