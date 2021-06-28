LINCROFT— This summer seek out some nature fun by joining the Monmouth County Park System for Enviro-Quest! Meeting each week at a different county park, this nature program is fun, easy and free.

Start in the parking lot and follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the Park System Naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in mini nature lesson, activity, or walk for 30-60 minutes of nature-based fun. Activities may include meeting a live animal, finding hidden treasures, or discovering animal knickknacks.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 1 at 11 a.m.

Dorbrook Recreation Area, Colts Neck – Meet in the basketball court parking lot.

Thursday, July 8 at 11 a.m.

Tatum Park, Middletown – Meet in the Red Hill Activity Center parking lot.

Thursday, July 15 at 11 a.m.



Huber Woods Park, Middletown – Meet in the Environmental Center parking lot.

Thursday, July 22 at 11 a.m.

Shark River Park, Wall – Meet in the Shelter Building parking lot.

Thursday, July 29 at 11 a.m.

Big Brook Park, Marlboro – Meet in the dock parking lot.

Thursday, August 5 at 11 a.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen – Meet in the Visitor Center parking lot.

Thursday, August 12 at 11 a.m.

Crosswicks Creek Park – Meet in the Province Line Road parking lot in Allentown.

Thursday, August 19 at 11 a.m.

Clayton Park, Upper Freehold – Meet in the Emley’s Hill Road parking lot.

Thursday, August 26 at 11 a.m.

Perrineville Lake Park – Meet in the Agress Road parking lot in Millstone.

For more information about this program or the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.