On Saturday, 7/17, Long Branch Rotary members turned out to clean up the area on Market Pl. by Stop and Shop (near the RR tracks). The clean-up was made possible by Anthony Morrell, Monmouth County Clean Communities Coordinator. The club cleans this area a couple of times a year due to the accumulation of litter. Rotary members have also cleaned the area around the train station and have participated in the beach clean-ups.

Wondering what Rotary International and the Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch is about? Rotary’s 1.2 million members worldwide believe that helping to change the world starts with a personal commitment to “Service Above Self”. In more than 34,000 clubs worldwide, you’ll find members volunteering in communities at home and abroad to support education and job training, provide clean water, combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, and eradicate polio.