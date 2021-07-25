‘Civil’ Engagement: Creating Inclusive and Equitable Civic Engagement in the Community

Please join the Long Branch Free Public Library for a presentation with Ed Johnson This session will discuss how society views and defines the practice of Civic Engagement and the community’s role in keeping it “civil”.

In this program, Ed Johnson, Mayor Emeritus of Asbury Park, will focus on effective pathways to becoming and staying active as a positive force for change within “the community,” examining fundamental principles of inclusive and equitable civic engagement.

Learn the history of the role that citizen-led civic engagement has played in American History, it’s impact and how we can find new pathways and opportunities to engage members of the community in “civil” engagement.



Ed Johnson is the managing Founder & President of Ed Johnson AP International Consulting. He is a proud and involved resident of the communities of Asbury Park, Monmouth County and State of New Jersey. Mr. Johnson served his home community as Mayor, Councilman and Chairman of the Urban Enterprise Zone from 1998 – 2013.

Currently, Mr. Johnson is the Senior Executive Officer of Community Engagement / Executive Director of Governmental Affairs and Community Relations at Brookdale Community College. He is also an Adjunct Faculty in Political Science teaching at Rutgers University and as a Visiting Scholar has taught at Monmouth University and Brookdale Community College. As a Political Scientist, Mr. Johnson specializes in American Government, Law & Society and Urban Studies.

Ed Johnson also facilitates Continuing Education Seminars and Civic Programs that focus on Community Building, Stakeholder Relations and Civic Engagement. Mr. Johnson presented a lecture on the 2016 Presidential Election as part of the TNS Talks Lecture Series at The New School in Amsterdam, Netherlands. In December 2015, Mr. Johnson led a 6-day people-to-people cultural exchange project to Havana, Cuba for the 31st Festival Internacional Jazz Plaza La Habana.

If you are interested in registering, please email Lisa Kelly to receive the Zoom login at: lkelly@longbranchlib.org. Thursday, July 29th at 7:00pm via Zoom. www.longbranchlib.org