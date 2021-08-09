LB Rotary Club donates backpacks for elementary students

On Friday July 30th, local volunteers met at Rotarian Terry Janeczyk’s home to fill backpacks with school supplies for local elementary school students.

The backpacks were distributed on Thursday, August 5th to Amerigo A. Anastasia Elementary School, George L. Catrambone Elementary School, and Gregory Elementary school.

Wondering what Rotary International and the Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch is about? Rotary’s 1.2 million members worldwide believe that helping to change the world starts with a personal commitment to “Service Above Self”.

In more than 34,000 clubs worldwide, you’ll find members volunteering in communities at home and abroad to support education and job training, provide clean water, combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, and eradicate polio.