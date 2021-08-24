Everyone has been waiting for the 4th of July fireworks and they’re finally going to happen on Sept. 2nd, so keep the date open.
-
-
-
-
Archives
-
Recent Posts
- Local People Out & About
- County Clerk Hanlon Advises Voters about Pre-filled Vote by Mail Applications Being Sent by an Out-of-State Organization
- Volunteers Needed to Support Victims of Domestic Violence: Seats Still Available in Virtual Training
- Fallfest coming to Joe Palaia Park
- Brian Kirk & The Jirks and Fireworks
- Facing the Question
- End of Summer Block Party this Monday
- A Celebration of the Life of Barbara Bonforte
- AVS Awards Annual Scholarships to local students
- Sica building, slated for apts, gets another owner
-
-