Local Real Estate sold from 8-20 to 8-27

EATONTOWN: Single Family: 13 Bernard St $460,000,

Condo/Townhouse: 20 Alameda Ct $270,000

114 Beacon Ln 301 $485,000

There are 39 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 25 Currently Available For Sale DEAL: (NONE SOLD) There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

56 Cypress St $270,000

205 Ludlow St $390,000

3 Birnie Way $970,000

342 Eastbourne Ave $850,000 Condo/Townhouse: 728 Greens Ave 2 $220,000

728 Greens Ave 12A $305,000

388 Ocean Ave N 1C $850,000 There are 90 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 95 Currently Available For Sale





SEA BRIGHT: Condo/Townhouse: 7 Garden Way, $782,500

There are 23 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.



MONMOUTH BEACH:

Condo/Townhouse: 25 Meadow Ave 51 $402,000 1 Lori Rd $1,205,000

55 Ocean Ave 11G $950,000 There are 19 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 24 For Sale.

OCEANPORT: NONE SOLD There are 29 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 18 Currently Available For Sale. OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family: 1 Fredric Dr $420,000 907 Interlaken Ave $625,000 Condo/Townhouse: 137 Tanya Cir $465,000

30 Mc Kinley Dr $340,000 21 Northwoods Rd $755,500

182 Old Orchard Ln 8.02 $390,000 48 Enclave Way $919,405 There are 75 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 67 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

10 Manor Dr $300,000 114 Sycamore St $375,000

234 Fisher Ave $395,000 117 Hamilton Ave $420,000

403 Robbins Rd $540,000 105 Willow Dr $460,000

407 Glenmere Ave $430,000 44 Pinewood D r$693,000 Condo/Townhouse: 232 Frankfort Ave $350,000 There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 8 currently Available For Sale NEPTUNE CITY:



1 Shark Pl $480,000

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there is 1 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD) There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.



ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH: