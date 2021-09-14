‘Long Branch Shark Tank’ success story for Long Branch business owners

Long Branch - Avry Griffin grew up in Long Branch, went through the Long Branch school system, and now is an owner, along with Chris Griffin, of a business here in the city that just opened called Griffy’s Organics. In 2019, they were successful participants of the “Shark Tank” program that the city, along with Brookdale Community College held for Long Branch residents.

Click on photos for information

Their innovative approach propelled them into opportunities to turn their ideas into a thriving reality. Given their tenacity and resources gained from being a part of the Shark Tank program, Griffys Organics was born on 144 Brighton Avenue (in the Primavera Plaza) in August 2021.

Griffys Organics makes “soul juices” that incorporate exotic ingredients that works “in synergy to provide you with the freshest, best tasting, most nutritionally dense beverages on the market” (according to griffysorganics.com).

“We are so proud to have Chris and Avry open their business here in Long Branch. We are happy they participated in our Shark Tank program and we wish them the best of luck with Griffy’s Organics,” Mayor John Pallone stated.

“It’s a dream come true to open up our passion project in the heart of Long Branch. Growing up and living on Chelsea Ave, it’s an indescribable feeling to be spreading great tasting functional nutrition throughout our community. We serve functional Cold-Pressed Raw juices, Cleanses, Care Packs, Super Smoothies, Super Snacks, Vegan & Protein Meals, and feature a VIP Club program giving members 10% off every purchase, making organic & healthy nutrition more affordable,” Owner, Avry Griffy said.

“I applaud the tenacity of Avry and Chris Griffin and congratulate them on a great start toward a successful career in retail sales,” said EDAC Director, Jake Jones. “They represent great examples of what young people can do in a very competitive market. It is hoped that more of our City youth can follow their example and bring new and prosperous business uses to the Long Branch community.”

Griffys Organics is open and located at 144 Brighton Ave, Long Branch, NJ. GRIFFYSORGANICS.COM