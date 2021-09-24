MCPO/ICAC Task force investigations yield 14 arrests

Long Branch, Colts Neck, Highlands, Hazlet, Howell, Union Beach, Keansburg, Red Bank, West Long Branch, Ocean Township

FREEHOLD – A series of investigations led by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit and the Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force have resulted in the arrests of 14 individuals since late April, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. The following individuals have been charged with second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child via Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material:

• Connor Bauba, 32, of Union Beach, arrested on August 30 following an investigation that revealed he was utilizing a social media platform to distribute child sexual abuse material.

• Benjamin Luna-Valdetano, 34, of Red Bank, arrested on August 19 following an investigation that revealed he was utilizing a social media platform to distribute child sexual abuse material. Luna-Valdetano, who is being represented by Josue Vazquez, Esq., of Newark, was additionally charged with one count of third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child for the Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

• Joseph Latorre, 45, of Howell, arrested on July 28 following an investigation that revealed he was utilizing a social media platform to distribute child sexual abuse material. Latorre is being represented by Thomas Huth, Esq., of Red Bank.

An additional defendant, 20-year-old Leonardo Andrade of Freehold, was arrested on August 6 and charged with second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child via Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material, following an investigation that revealed he was in possession of over 1,000 items depicting child sexual abuse. Andrade is being represented by Anthony Aldorasi, Esq., of Freehold. The following individuals have been charged with third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child via Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material:

• Adam Vasquez, 18, of Colts Neck, arrested on May 12 following an investigation that revealed he was in possession of numerous items depicting child sexual abuse. Vasquez is being represented by Mitchell Ansell, Esq., of Ocean Township.

• Jonathan Hall, 20, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, arrested on May 3 following an investigation that revealed he was in possession of videos depicting child sexual abuse. Hall is being represented by Steven Nelson, Esq., of Neptune.

• Miguel Jacinto-Rivera, 20, of Red Bank, arrested on August 19 following an investigation that revealed he was in possession of child sexual abuse material. Jacinto-Rivera is being represented by Thomas Blauvelt, Esq., of East Brunswick.

• Jose E. Rivera, 21, of Long Branch, arrested on April 29 following an investigation that revealed he was in possession of and viewed child sexual abuse material by utilizing a social media messaging platform. Rivera is represented by Robert Witek, Esq., of Long Branch.

• Christopher Lauria, 22, of Ocean Township, arrested on July 16 following an investigation revealing that he was in possession of images of child sexual abuse material. Lauria is being represented by Charles Uliano, Esq., of West Long Branch.

• Brandon Nelson, 28, of Hazlet, arrested on July 14 following an investigation that revealed that he was in possession of images of child sexual abuse material. Nelson is being represented by Kevin Clark, Esq., of Ocean Township.

• Ricky Martinez, 29, of, Keansburg, arrested on June 8 following an investigation that revealed he was in possession of numerous images of child sexual abuse. Martinez is being represented by Keith Oliver, Esq., of Middletown.

• Michael K. Russo, 51, of West Long Branch, arrested on September 3 following an investigation that revealed that he possessed child sexual abuse material. Russo is being represented by Joanna Boretti, Esq., of Freehold.

• Scott Conklin, 55, of Highlands, arrested on May 21 following an investigation that revealed he was in possession of child sexual abuse material. Conklin is being represented by Jason Volet, Esq., of Freehold.

• William Ford, 76, of Farmingdale, arrested on September 2 following an investigation that revealed he possessed child sexual abuse material. Ford is being represented by Jason Volet, Esq., of Freehold.

Assisting in these investigations were members of the New Jersey State Police Digital Technology Investigations Unit (DTIU), the New Jersey State Police ICAC Task Force, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), New Jersey Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory, and the Monmouth County Sherriff’s Office.

The Monmouth County ICAC Task Force includes members of the following police departments: Bradley Beach, Eatontown, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Neptune Township, Spring Lake, Tinton Falls, Keyport, Keansburg, Belmar, Holmdel, and Red Bank; the Task Force also receives investigative support from the police departments in Long Branch, Colts Neck, Highlands, Hazlet, Howell, Union Beach, Keansburg, Red Bank, West Long Branch, Ocean Township, Freehold Township, and Freehold Borough, as well as the New Jersey State Police (Hamilton Barracks).

Convictions on second-degree charges of this nature are punishable by up to 10 years in state prison; convictions on third-degree charges of this nature are punishable by up to five years. Either would also result in defendants being registered under Megan’s Law and assigned parole supervision for life.

Andrade’s case is assigned to Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos; Bauba’s case is assigned to Assistant Prosecutor Anthony Puglisi; William Ford’s case is assigned to Assistant Prosecutor Amanda Dalton Clark; and the remaining cases are assigned to Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Dugan.