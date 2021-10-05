Democrats Gopal, Houghtaling, and Downey Continue to Highlight Record of Success in Fighting for Quality Affordable Healthcare

OCEAN – Today, Democrats Vin Gopal, Eric Houghtaling, and Joann Downey are highlighting their efforts and continued commitment to extend quality, affordable healthcare to all of New Jersey’s residents.

“Senator Gopal, and Assembly Members Houghtaling & Downey have been staunch allies to patients and healthcare workers throughout the pandemic,” said NJ Doctor-Patient Alliance Board Chair Dr. Stavros Christoudias. “Their continued advocacy has remained focused on affordable, high quality care. Residents of Monmouth County and residents of New Jersey as a whole continued to have access to high quality care from the very beginning of the pandemic due to their efforts. I wholeheartedly support the re-election of all three members of the legislative team as pivotal to the future of healthcare in New Jersey.”

“We are proud of the work we’ve done to ensure healthcare services are affordable and accessible through the pandemic, but understand there is much work still to be done,” said Democrats Vin Gopal, Eric Houghtaling, and Joann Downey. “We are committed to the belief that healthcare is a right that should be protected at the state level and will continue fighting to ensure New Jersey’s healthcare system is more effective, affordable, and accessible to every resident.”

Below are some of the Gopal, Houghtaling, and Downey team’s top accomplishments on healthcare: