Ralph ‘The Tailor’ Ciambrone passes at 77

Ralph Ciambrone, known as “Ralph the Tailor”, age 77 of Long Branch, died on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Mr. Ciambrone was born in San Pietro Apostolo, Calabria Italy and settled in Long Branch in 1968. He was the owner and operator of Ralph’s Tailor Shop in West End and a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch.

Very active in the community, Mr. Ciambrone was a member of the Amerigo Vespucci Society, serving as president for 2 terms and Man of the Year in 1980; member of the Holy Name Society and Man of the Year in 2009; a member of the San Pietro Apostolo Society and Man of the Year in 1988; two time New Jersey State Senate Recognition in 1988 and 2020; Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders Recognition in 2020; City of Long Branch Proclamation in 2020; Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition-Figli di Colombo; Business Man of the Year in 2020; Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition in 2017; Monmouth County Chosen Freeholders Recognition Certificate Ralph Ciambrone Day on February 3, 2017; State of New Jersey Senate Resolution on July 25, 1988; The State of New Jersey Senate Citation on February 3, 2017 and the City of Long Branch Proclamation on February 3, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Ciambrone; two sons and a daughter in law, Peter and Susan Ciambrone and Joseph Ciambrone; his brother Saverio Ciambrone; sisters, Rosina Iuliano and Carmella Poanessa, and four grandchildren, Gia Maria, Anthony, Valentino and Tianna Ciambrone.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave. in Long Branch. Funeral, Monday, 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. Entombment will be at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

For the safety of all, face masks are required to be worn inside our facility.