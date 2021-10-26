Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Hello from a Golden Girl looking for a place to spend those Golden Years! I came to the MCSPCA after my former owner abandoned me. At over 13 years young and in my “retirement age,” that was no fun! I’m looking for a good place to enjoy my retirement, and to exchange my trademark giant glasses and witty barbs for love and purrs.

Shortly after arriving at the shelter, the medical staff discovered that I have Hyperthyroidism, which means I have an overactive thyroid and require medication to regulate it. I take my meds in food (which I love more than life itself) like a champ, and they’re cheap too, so as far as a cat with “issues” goes, I’m easy-peasy! The shelter staff will even give you some meds to get me started at home.

I’m a joy to be around! I’ll come right over for lots of pets and rubs. I like sitting and laying down next to my favorite people, and I’m working my way up to being a lap cat too. Like with many cats, there are times when I might let you know if I’ve had enough attention. I’ll be happiest in a quiet and adults-only home with lots of love and play.

I’m not a fan of other pets at all, so I’ll have to be the only one to rule the roost. Thank you for being a friend, and for the second chance I’ve been waiting for!