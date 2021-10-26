Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Shortly after arriving at the shelter, the medical staff discovered that I have Hyperthyroidism, which means I have an overactive thyroid and require medication to regulate it. I take my meds in food (which I love more than life itself) like a champ, and they’re cheap too, so as far as a cat with “issues” goes, I’m easy-peasy! The shelter staff will even give you some meds to get me started at home.
I’m a joy to be around! I’ll come right over for lots of pets and rubs. I like sitting and laying down next to my favorite people, and I’m working my way up to being a lap cat too. Like with many cats, there are times when I might let you know if I’ve had enough attention. I’ll be happiest in a quiet and adults-only home with lots of love and play.
I’m not a fan of other pets at all, so I’ll have to be the only one to rule the roost. Thank you for being a friend, and for the second chance I’ve been waiting for!
Don’t worry, be happy! That’s me, Bob Marley I’m a 2 ½ year old lab pit mix. I’m about 45 lbs.
I came to the shelter when my family couldn’t care for me anymore but it’s not so bad here since the people give me lots of love and play time! I really love going for walks and playing with toys, especially TUG with a big rope! I’m super smart, and will do anything for a treat – I’m also ready to learn new tricks if you’re ready to teach me!
I can possibly go home with another dog, but would do best without cats. A dog-savvy family with kids 8+ would be ideal for me!
Interested in becoming my best friend? Come on in, no appointment necessary! We’re open Wed-Fri 12-7pm and Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday 12-5pm!