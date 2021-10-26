Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Hello from a Golden Girl looking for a place to spend those Golden Years! I came to the MCSPCA after my former owner abandoned me. At over 13 years young and in my “retirement age,” that was no fun! I’m looking for a good place to enjoy my retirement, and to exchange my trademark giant glasses and witty barbs for love and purrs.

Shortly after arriving at the shelter, the medical staff discovered that I have Hyperthyroidism, which means I have an overactive thyroid and require medication to regulate it. I take my meds in food (which I love more than life itself) like a champ, and they’re cheap too, so as far as a cat with “issues” goes, I’m easy-peasy! The shelter staff will even give you some meds to get me started at home.

I’m a joy to be around! I’ll come right over for lots of pets and rubs. I like sitting and laying down next to my favorite people, and I’m working my way up to being a lap cat too. Like with many cats, there are times when I might let you know if I’ve had enough attention. I’ll be happiest in a quiet and adults-only home with lots of love and play.

I’m not a fan of other pets at all, so I’ll have to be the only one to rule the roost. Thank you for being a friend, and for the second chance I’ve been waiting for!

Don’t worry, be happy! That’s me, Bob Marley I’m a 2 ½ year old lab pit mix. I’m about 45 lbs.

I came to the shelter when my family couldn’t care for me anymore but it’s not so bad here since the people give me lots of love and play time! I really love going for walks and playing with toys, especially TUG with a big rope! I’m super smart, and will do anything for a treat – I’m also ready to learn new tricks if you’re ready to teach me!

I can possibly go home with another dog, but would do best without cats. A dog-savvy family with kids 8+ would be ideal for me!

Interested in becoming my best friend? Come on in, no appointment necessary! We’re open Wed-Fri 12-7pm and Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday 12-5pm!