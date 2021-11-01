LB Rotary Club raises money for Single Parents with MS

Darrell Wordelmann and Michael Schwartzstein

Club President Michael Schwartzstein (R) presented Darrell Wordelmann with check for $1,000 for his foundation, Single Parents With MS At a club dinner on 10/21/21 at Rooney’s Oceanfront. With the help of Long Branch middle and high school students the money was raised holding a car wash.

Darrell spoke at the Rotary dinner about his personal story with MS and his foundation to help others.