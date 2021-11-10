UPDATE – Suspect dead, two-week-old baby saved, families homeless

All victims can use your help – After a harrowing 9-hour standoff in Long Branch, the suspect, who was holding a two-week-old baby hostage, set fire to his house then came out the front door into the street, shooting at police in an attempt to escape.

He was protecting himself behind a police shield he had taken off an officer from the Prosecutor’s Office he had shot in the lower leg earlier that day. Officers returned fire killing the suspect, and then learned he was holding the baby behind the shield. The baby survived the ordeal unharmed.

The name of the suspect is still being withheld by officials.

Clothes can be dropped off locally at places such as the Long Branch Elks Club and the Reformation Community Food Pantry and Community Clothes Closet at 992 Broadway, West Long Branch.

