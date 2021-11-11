Robert Wood Johnson Strengthening Families Program (SFP)

Virtual 2-Day Group Leader Certification Training

The Strengthening Families Program (SFP) is a nationally and internationally recognized, evidence-based parenting and family skills training program found to significantly reduce problem behaviors, delinquency and alcohol and drug abuse in children, and to improve social competencies and school performance.

Strengthening Families Program Thursday, December 9 and Friday, December 10 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Zoom Program fee: $425

Participants must attend both program dates to receive certification. At the conclusion of the two-day training, participants will receive a Strengthening Families Program completion certificate and 12 CEUs from the Certification Board (pending approval). Completion of the training certifies participant to deliver the 14-week program.

Upon registering, please send the program fee of $425 no later than 11/24/2021 via check or purchase order to:

RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery

Attention: Debbie Tallia

442 NJ-35

Building A, 3rd Floor

Eatontown, NJ 07724

**In addition to the program fee, each agency will need to purchase one of the curriculums (SFP 3-5, SFP 6-11 or SFP 12-16) through Lutra Group prior to the Certification Training if you do not already have the 2015 curriculum. Each age specific curriculum costs $450 and can be delivered by CD or electronically via Drop Box. Information on how to purchase the curriculum will be sent upon registration. All participants are required to have access to at least one of the curriculums to participate in the training.

Space is limited to 20 participants, so register today!