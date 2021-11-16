Wolverines end Devils season

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr., November 12, 2021
Shore Regional had a 19-18 lead over Woodstown with 3 minutes to play in the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 semifinals. All they had to do was stop the Wolverines from going 53 yards. Woodstown started their last drive on their own 47-yard line.
With 1:55 to play in the game, the Wolverines took the lead on a 3-yard touchdown run. Woodstown took a 24-19 lead, their first of the night.
Shore reached midfield and had to go 50 yards in 50 seconds if they wanted their season to continue. However, the Wolverines had their best defensive stance for those final seconds stopping the Blue Devils in their tracks.
The game started off hot for the Blue Devils. Early in the first quarter Jamie Mazzacco, who holds the school record for 173 total points in a single season, found a wide open Alex Kramer for a 38-yard touchdown. Kramer made an unbelievable over the shoulder catch. The extra point kick by Mazzacco missed.
With 3:19 left in the first quarter, Mazzacco increased the Blue Devils lead to 12-0 over Woodstown on a 3-yard run. They attempted a two-point conversion that failed.
Wolverines scored their first touchdown with 45.6 seconds left in the first quarter. It was a 35-yard run, where the Devils missed a few chances to stop the runner. Woodstown attempted a two-point conversion, it failed. Going into the second quarter the Blue Devils were up 12-6.
A 5-yard touchdown run by Woodstown with 4:47 to play in the first half tied the game. They failed again on their two-point conversion.
Using a trick play with 2:51 left in the first half, Shore retook the lead on a 36-yard pass play from Mazzacco to Kramer. This time Shore had Mazzacco kick the extra point and they were up 19-12.
Woodstown scored on a 26-yard run in the third quarter. They attempted another two-point conversion, but it failed. Shore had a 19-18 advantage until those that few minutes of the game.
Mark Costantino, head coach of the Blue Devils, said his team had opportunities to win, but couldn’t capitalize on them. Shore had a first and goal at the 5-yard and were unable to score. They also had a few fumbled snaps, motion penalties and missing tackles.
Shore finishes the season 7-3 overall and were 4-1 in the Patriot Division of the Shore Conference. They started the season with a 34-20 loss to Point Boro on September 2, and then lost 20-12 to Raritan on October 29. Both were away games for the Blue Devils.
For the first time since 2013, Woodstown will be playing in a playoff final. They will take on unbeaten and top seed Woodbury in the South Jersey, Group 1 final.
