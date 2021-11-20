Long Branch Library receives $3 million grant towards renovation and expansion

Long Branch Mayor John Pallone and Library Director Tonya Garcia announced today that the city has been awarded a $3.1 million dollar matching grant from the NJ Library Construction Bond Act.

Governor Murphy informed Mayor Pallone of the competitive award earlier today.

The project will renovate and restore the 23,500 square foot Carnegie Library that will include a business and career center, local history room, additional reading spaces, and new teen area. Improvements will also be made to fully reclaim the lower level, which suffered water damage during past catastrophic storms.

These improvements include a new HVAC system, waterproofing and a new emergency generator. Two levels of the building will be renovated, with an open floor plan, new furniture, and ADA compliance.

Mayor Pallone thanked the library director for all the work she has done to make the Long Branch Free Public Library one of the best in the state. “This grant will further enhance the quality of the Long Branch Library and its ability to reach out and provide more services to our residents,” Mayor Pallone said.

“We worked to plan a state of the art building that reflects our nationally recognized library services,” Director Tonya Garcia said. “The newly renovated Carnegie Library will include much-needed major repairs, as well as create a spacious open floor plan, that will allow us to create lost floor space and to expand in ways never imagined. This project is a dream of mine fulfilled,” Garcia said”

“Thank you to Governor Murphy and to our state legislators, especially Senator Vin Gopal, for helping us get this grant. We are very excited for our library to start these renovations that include a historical component and will restore what was an original Carnegie Library,” Mayor Pallone stated.