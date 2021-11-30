Congregation Torat El’s Popular “Meet the Author” Series Continues on Zoom

December 9th Program Features Alan Zweibel, author of

“Laugh Lines – My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier”Come laugh with the man who wrote comedy for Saturday Night Live and Billy Crystal.

Laugh Lines – My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier, a memoir by Alan Zweibel, weaves together the stories of his influential career in television, feature films and on Broadway to trace the trajectory of American comedy from the Borscht Belt comedians to Saturday Night Live, to the rise of cable TV and beyond.

Alan Zweibel became one of the first writers at Saturday Night Live, where he penned classic material for Gilda Radner, John Belushi, and all of the original Not Ready for Prime Time Players. From SNL, Zweibel went on to have a hand in a series of landmark shows—from It’s Garry Shandling’s Show to Curb Your Enthusiasm. This is a warmhearted cultural memoir from a talented, award-winning writer.

Mr. Zweibel has won Emmys, Tonys, awards from the Writers Guild of America and from the Critics Association, as well as the Thurber Prize. Buy your copy of his book from Bookshop.org (to support independent bookstores) or Amazon.com

There is no charge for this event, but registration is required. Please register at:

HYPERLINK “https://www.torat-el.org/events/meet-the-author-alan-zweibel/” https://www.torat-el.org/events/meet-the-author-alan-zweibel/. Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation email. You will also receive an event reminder the week of December 6. Both will include the Zoom link and password.

This ongoing series has been made possible by a generous grant from the B’nai Sholom/Beth El Foundation.