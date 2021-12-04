-
-
-
-
Archives
-
Recent Posts
- Long Branch December calendar
- Long Branch Volunteer Fire Department donate new toys
- Code Blue Alert for Monmouth County
- Notice of Eatontown meeting
- The Spotted Lanternfly; first stomp, now scrape?
- Believe: a Christmas Concert at Christ the Kink Parish
- Tree lighting, shop local, holiday movies at the library for the whole family
- Asbury Park man sentenced to 10 years for fatal hit-and-run
- Menora lighting tonight in West End
- 15th Annual Motorcycle Toy Run to Benefit Patients of The Unterberg Children’s Hospital at Monmouth Medical Center
-
-
Code Blue Alert for Monmouth County
The NWS in Mount Holly has issued a weather forecast which calls for temperatures to fall within the prescribed Code Blue Alert thresholds. As such, pursuant to the law, effective 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 4, 2021, continuing until 8:00 am on Sunday, December 5, 2021, a Code Blue Alert has been issued for Monmouth County.