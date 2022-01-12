Devils swarmed by Hornets on Saturday

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

January 8, 2022

Saturday afternoon the Lady Blue Devils of Shore Regional hosted the Hornets of Holmdel, losing the game 72-49. Both teams are in the A Central division of the Shore Conference.

Holmdel had size, speed and outside shooting which had them taking a huge 21-11 lead after the first quarter. Of the Blue Devil 11 points, six were from the foul line with Rylee Drahos making five. Hitting a three-point bucket for Shore Regional in that opening quarter was Reese Fiore, a freshman, who starts for the Devils.

Shore played better defense in the second quarter holding the Hornets to 14 points. Fiore scored six of her game-high 17 in the second quarter. Drahos and Conley Smolokoff each had two points to close out the first half.

The third quarter was the best of the game. Both teams were aggressive to the hoop and on defense with full and half court pressure. Smolokoff and Antonette Russo each had six points for the Devils. Drahos scored three while Fiore and Amelia Agresti each had a basket. Holmdel bested Shore 18-17 in this quarter.

Holmdel closed out the game with a 17-11 advantage over the Devils in the fourth quarter. Only two Devils scored, Fiore had six and Drahos had five of her game-high 17. Smolokoff finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.

Leading the scoring for the Hornets was Alexandra Loucopouls who had 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one assist. Holmdel improved to 5-2 and are in second position within the division.

The A Central division has Red Bank Catholic on top, followed by the Hornets, Trinity Hall and Shore Regional in fourth. Following the Devils are the Rockets of Raritan, Huskies of Matawan and the Bulldogs of Rumson-Fair Haven.

