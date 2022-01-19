Rita Cittadino of Gingerbread House passes

So sorry to report that Rita Cittadino passed away on Monday. If you took your child (or attended) The Gingerbread House in WLB you will have fond memories of Rita. There is no obituary now for Rita but our hearts go out to her family and to her sister and best friend Miss RoRo.
Viewing
Friday, January 21st, 2022 5:00pm – 8:00pm
Location
Fiore Funeral Home
Address
236 Monmouth Road
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
Service will be
Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 10:30am
Location
St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church
Address
800 Ocean Avenue
LONG BRANCH