-
-
-
-
Archives
-
Recent Posts
- New Responsibilities in the Senate
- Rita Cittadino of Gingerbread House passes
- Daniel B. Schumann, age 86 of Ocean Twp passes
- Peter Francis Bova, 97 passes
- Anthony ‘Tony’ Falvo of Long Branch passes
- Lancers pin Spartans 42-36
- Rotary Makes Wishes Come True
- Our State of Mind; an open letter to Ahmaud Arbery’s mom
- Facing the Question and Out and About
- This week’s Fine Fare Supermarket specials
-
-
Rita Cittadino of Gingerbread House passes
So sorry to report that Rita Cittadino passed away on Monday. If you took your child (or attended) The Gingerbread House in WLB you will have fond memories of Rita. There is no obituary now for Rita but our hearts go out to her family and to her sister and best friend Miss RoRo.
Viewing
Friday, January 21st, 2022 5:00pm – 8:00pm
Location
Fiore Funeral Home
Address
236 Monmouth Road
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
Service will be
Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 10:30am
Location
St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church
Address
800 Ocean Avenue
LONG BRANCH