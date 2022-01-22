The City of Long Branch is launching the HOMETOWN HEROES BANNER PROGRAM to honor United States military veterans who presently or formerly resided in Long Branch. Beginning January 15, 2022, veterans can be nominated for recognition.

Sponsors can complete the City’s application form and make payments online.

For a fee of $100.00, a banner will be produced bearing the veteran’s picture, name, and military service. Banners will be displayed throughout the City on streetlights and utility poles.

The deadline to apply for 2022 is Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Applications and payments can be submitted online or in person through the Office of the City Clerk (344 Broadway, Long Branch).

Banners will be displayed from Memorial Day to the 4th of July and then again during the month of November. Afterwards, banners will be turned over to their sponsors.

Sponsors will be asked to submit a photograph of the Veteran. A picture in military uniform is preferred. (A high-resolution photo is best if available). Printed photos must be on photo paper. Digital photos must be in .jpg format and should be emailed to City Clerk, Heather Capone at HCAPONE@LONGBRANCH.ORG. A printed copy of the Veteran’s DD Form 214 is also requested (Certificate of Release of Discharge from Active Duty) or other official documentation of the individual’s service. Sponsors are asked not to send original documentation/photos as they will not be returned.

To register online, go to https://register.capturepoint.com/cityoflongbranch or if you have questions call the Clerk’s Office at 732-571-5686.

