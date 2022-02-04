Jocelyn Assael, Ocean’s ace is going to Loyola

By Walter O’Neill – Ace is a term used normally to describe someone who excels in something particular. It is also used in tennis to describe a serve that an opponent can’t return. Well, that description suits Jocelyn Assael perfectly. She is a senior at Ocean Township High School and a varsity tennis player for the Spartans.

On Thursday, she signed her letter of national intent to play tennis at Loyola University in Maryland. “Jocelyn is a three time First-Team All-Shore and an All-State performer,” said Jeff Reisler, head coach for the Spartans. “Her powerful forehand and ability to mix up her backhand frustrated her opponents. She never settled and trained each year to develop new weapons.”

Reisler also stated that Assael is the very first female in the history of Ocean Township High School to sign and play Division 1 tennis in college. Only one other Spartan, Michael Lampa, who was on the boys’ varsity squad in 2009 made it to Division 1 play.

“She has refused to be outworked, and dedicated herself to getting stronger, faster and quicker,” Reisler said.

Most elite athletes have a particular way they prepare for a game and Assael is no different. “I would say I have some superstitions when I have a match. I like to wear black and wear my hair the same way for every match. When I was younger, I would wear high socks to every tournament,” said Assael.

When asked what her favorite memory was as a Spartan tennis player, she went back to her second year of high school. “I have to say my best memory was in my sophomore year when we upset Rumson-Fair Haven in the quarterfinals of the Shore Conference Tournament. We were having a relatively easy first half of the season that year. When we went into that match being seventh seed going against the number two seed, there were a lot of nerves among the team considering we were going in as the underdog,” said Assael. She added that all the odds were against them, they were playing on the Bulldogs courts and there was a rowdy crowd. “However, three hours after it started, we came out on top and had our best match of the season, individually and as a team. That is when I realized that as much as tennis is an individual sport, playing on a college team was definitely a goal I wanted to achieve.”

Of course the opposite of a good memory is one that many wish they could redo. For Assael it was this season, her last as a Spartan. “My injury this year was a difficult obstacle to endure. Being the only captain and having a less seasoned team, I knew this year was going to be difficult than the ones prior,” said Assael. Her injury had her sitting out parts of the season and then during the Monmouth County Tournament, she had to withdraw in the semifinals. “That experience taught me the importance of having the full support of your team and how to be a leader without having a racket in my hand.”

Reisler had pointed out all of Assael strengths and what he felt made her an ace on the court, so The Link News had to ask what she thought was her greatest skill. “As an athlete it is my ability to motivate myself on the court in a controlled manner. Throughout my matches as a high school athlete, I was able to dig myself out of matches where I was losing or keep myself focused in a match where I had a lead,” said Assael. She also added that her game and style of play has changed dramatically since her sophomore year. Then she would just hit the ball back over the net without any thought. “Two years later, I fully identified my game and played every match with the intention of improvement.”

Assael didn’t look at many schools and knew Loyola University was the place she wanted to continue her tennis career. She loved the chemistry and the electrifying and dynamic atmosphere at the University. “The coach was very accommodating, but he was also interested in not only what I can bring to the team athletically, but how I can represent the school academically,” Assael said.

Five years from now she hopes to see herself in the medical field and continuing her education. “Hopefully at that point, I will be getting myself into the medical word, but also enjoying my sport from a social aspect as opposed to a competitive one,” said Assael.

Additional photos from the day will be posted at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports