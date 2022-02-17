Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Hey, I’m Kellan and I’m looking for a very special family! I’m 9 years old and came to the shelter after my owner sadly passed away. Adjusting to shelter life is always difficult, and it’s been very tough for me. nd I’m looking for a very special family! I’m 9 years old and came to the shelter after my owner sadly passed away. Adjusting to shelter life is always difficult, and it’s been very tough for me.

After the shock and confusion of losing everyone and everything I knew, I’m learning to come out of my shell again. We’ll need some time to get to know each other, and a few ice-breaking treats, toys, and a little catnip will get me interested. I’ll do best in a quiet, adults-only home with a very patient, cat-savvy family who will give me the time to acclimate and truly feel at home once again.

I’m happy to be an only cat, but don’t mind coexisting with a quiet kitty of yours as well. I so want to be your friend – please take me home and make me a sweet, mushy boy once again!

You’ve heard of Murtaugh & Riggs. Ricky Bobby & Cal. Now…here comes Isaiah & Nazareth!

We are a loveable, affectionate pair of white German Shepherd mixes. We are 2-1/2 years old. Isaiah (red leash) weighs about 95 pounds, while “little bro” Nazareth (green leash) weighs 87 pounds.

As a bonded pair, we will need to go to a home together. We could go to a household with children aged 12+.

Interested in adopting these fun “shepbrothers?” The shelter is open for walk-ins, Tuesday through Sunday, starting at noon. You can also email adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org, or have your people call my people at 732.542.5962.