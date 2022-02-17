Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

After the shock and confusion of losing everyone and everything I knew, I’m learning to come out of my shell again. We’ll need some time to get to know each other, and a few ice-breaking treats, toys, and a little catnip will get me interested. I’ll do best in a quiet, adults-only home with a very patient, cat-savvy family who will give me the time to acclimate and truly feel at home once again.
I’m happy to be an only cat, but don’t mind coexisting with a quiet kitty of yours as well. I so want to be your friend – please take me home and make me a sweet, mushy boy once again!
You’ve heard of Murtaugh & Riggs. Ricky Bobby & Cal. Now…here comes Isaiah & Nazareth!
We are a loveable, affectionate pair of white German Shepherd mixes. We are 2-1/2 years old. Isaiah (red leash) weighs about 95 pounds, while “little bro” Nazareth (green leash) weighs 87 pounds.
As a bonded pair, we will need to go to a home together. We could go to a household with children aged 12+.
Interested in adopting these fun “shepbrothers?” The shelter is open for walk-ins, Tuesday through Sunday, starting at noon. You can also email adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org, or have your people call my people at 732.542.5962.