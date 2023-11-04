GOPAL LEADS ON BRINGING NETFLIX TO MONMOUTH COUNTY

TINTON FALLS – State Senator Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, joined with state leaders Friday to approve the next stage of Netflix’s historic redevelopment project on the former Fort Monmouth campus.

Gopal has been at the forefront of the state’s efforts to bring Netflix to Monmouth County. In June, Gopal passed legislation that transformed New Jersey’s film tax credit program into the most competitive film production incentive in the country. Ted Sarandas, CEO of Netflix, thanked Senator Gopal for his sponsorship of this legislation that will be a game changer for the film industry.

The bill, S3748, offers tax credits to film production companies that make lasting commitments to New Jersey through the construction of state-of-the-art studios. Friday’s approval will allow Netflix to move forward on the development of a nearly $850 million production facility on the Fort Monmouth campus.

“Netflix’s investment will create thousands of local construction jobs, and well over 1,000 permanent production jobs,” Gopal said. “This will be a transformative project for Monmouth County.”

Gopal has also worked closely with Netflix brass to ensure local businesses and residents benefit from Netflix’s commitment. In September, Gopal convened a meeting that included Netflix executives and local stakeholders to discuss how local partnerships will drive the production company’s operations in Monmouth County.

“Netflix has lived up to its commitment to partner with local businesses and local residents as this project comes to fruition,” added Gopal.

Film and television production has been one of the fastest-growing sectors in New Jersey’s economy. In 2022, the sector generated more than $650 million in revenue for the state, up from $500 million in revenues a year prior. That spending has also created more than 8,500 jobs.

Thanks to Gopal’s leadership, and the strong partnership between Netflix and the state of New Jersey, Monmouth County will be at the center of growth for decades to come.

