Long Branch Celebrates Black History Through Art

Exhibition to run from February 6th through February 29th at the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center

LONG BRANCH – Now in its third year, the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center will honor Black History Month with a month of celebration. An exhibit, featuring original pieces of art in mixed media from local artists, will be up for visitors to enjoy starting February 6th through February 29th. Showcased artists include Tino Cook, Carla Cornick, Booker Johnson, Venessa Marshall, LaTuya Morris, Cornelius William, and Long Branch High School students. Atonally on display are traditional African fashion pieces and African artifacts.

The community is invited to a reception for the Black History exhibit on February 22nd from 6pm-8pm at the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center located at 577 Broadway. DJ Skillz will be on hand to provide music, Lacey Feeney and Tarik Callaway will perform spoken word, Choyce and Morgan Holley will entertain with song, and Joel Gray is set to recite poetry.

The celebration lasts all month long with multiple FREE events and classes open to the public.

The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center and the Long Branch Recreation Department collaborated to bring together an exciting mix of art, fashion, music, spoken word, classes and more.

“Black History Month is always one of our most popular exhibits at the Arts & Cultural Center, with a unique mix of original art created by Long Branch Residents,” stated Mayor John Pallone. “We are fortunate to have so much talent in Long Branch, and it’s important that we showcase this talent and foster creativity throughout our community.”

Zeybrah Drum and Dance Performance – Monday, February 12th – 6pm-8pm. A family-friendly celebration with Yakar Roots & Rhythms, a West African Drum & Dance company. Uplifting performances in traditional African rhythms, dance and song, along with audience participation.

Lorraine Stone: Wisdomkeeper – February 27th – 6:00-7:00pm – Lorraine Stone skillfully embodies historic & heroic African American women like Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman in authentic period attire. She will immerse herself in each character’s persona from birth to death, expertly performing their compelling stories for the audience.

*Watercolor Workshop – Tuesday, February 20th – 12:30pm-1:30pm – Explore watercolors at one of two FREE art classes. Get inspired by art from the Celebrating Black History Through Art exhibit. The 10:30 class was so popular that a second class was added at 12:30.

*Parent-Toddler Art Class – Tuesday, February 27th – 10:30am-11:30am – Nurture your little one’s imagination through fun and interactive art projects.

*Classes for artists of all ages will be offered monthly at the Arts & Cultural Center, so be sure to check longbranch.org/ or follow @longbranchartscenter Instagram for updates. All classes are FREE, and supplies included. Space is limited, and spots fill up quickly! Register by emailing mfischer@longbranch.org or calling 732-222-7000 ext. 2050.

“I am excited to work with all of these amazing artists and to bring the community together to celebrate Black History month,” expressed Maggie Fischer, Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center’s new Arts Director. “The classes have been great so far, and I look forward to meeting more residents in February – especially our littles ones at the Parent-Toddler class on the 27th.”

The Long Branch Arts & Cultural center is open Monday – Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm.

For more information about this exhibit and future exhibits contact Maggie Fischer at 732-222-7000 ext. 2050 or mfischer@longbranch.org.

The City of Long Branch is located in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Learn more at www.longbranch.org.