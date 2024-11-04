PARK SYSTEM PLANS FALL CRAFT SHOW AT THE FORT MONMOUTH RECREATION CENTER

TINTON FALLS — From 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, the Monmouth County Park System will host its Fall Craft Show at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, Tinton Falls. This seasonal craft show features the work of local artists and crafters. Items include:

Country Home Décor

Dog Feeders

Doll Clothes

Greeting Cards

Hand-sewn/Crocheted Items

Hand-painted Glassware

Jewelry

Journals & Notebooks

Knit Hats

Nautical Items

Paintings & Prints

Painted Bird Houses

Photography

Pottery & Ceramics

Sea Glass Art

Scented Candles

Tissue Box Covers

Wine Bottles Carriers/Gift Bags

Wreaths

And so much more!

Admission and parking are free. For more information about this event or the Monmouth County Park System, please visitwww.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.