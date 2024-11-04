PARK SYSTEM PLANS FALL CRAFT SHOW AT THE FORT MONMOUTH RECREATION CENTER

Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCANovember 4, 2024
TINTON FALLS — From 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, the Monmouth County Park System will host its Fall Craft Show at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, Tinton Falls. This seasonal craft show features the work of local artists and crafters. Items include:
- Country Home Décor
- Dog Feeders
- Doll Clothes
- Greeting Cards
- Hand-sewn/Crocheted Items
- Hand-painted Glassware
- Jewelry
- Journals & Notebooks
- Knit Hats
- Nautical Items
- Paintings & Prints
- Painted Bird Houses
- Photography
- Pottery & Ceramics
- Sea Glass Art
- Scented Candles
- Tissue Box Covers
- Wine Bottles Carriers/Gift Bags
- Wreaths
- And so much more!
Admission and parking are free. For more information about this event or the Monmouth County Park System, please visitwww.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.