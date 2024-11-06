Two Kean University Faculty Named Among the World’s Top 2% of Scientists

UNION, N.J. — Two Kean University faculty members were recognized among the top 2% of scientists in the world by the Stanford/Elsevier 2023 ranking, highlighting the University’s growing research prominence.

Professor Jennifer J. Chen, Ed.D., chair of the Department of Early Childhood Education, and Assistant Professor Supratik Kar, Ph.D., of the Department of Chemistry and Physics, were among 223,152 researchers recognized worldwide.

“The well-deserved recognition of these two distinguished faculty members reflects Kean’s growing impact in advancing research and reinforces our mission as New Jersey’s first urban research university,” said Kean Vice President for Research Susannah Porterfield, Ed.D. “I commend Dr. Chen and Dr. Kar for their scholarly achievement and impactful contributions to their fields and congratulate them on this well-earned achievement.”

Scientists from Stanford University, in collaboration with Elsevier, publish the list each year based on citations received in research areas covering 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields.

Chen’s research encompasses various aspects of early childhood education, including teaching practices, language and literacy, teacher education, and the impact of AI on young learners. She said the recognition affirms that she is making a difference by contributing scientific knowledge to the world.

“I feel incredibly blessed, honored and humbled to be among this notable list of the world’s top 2% scientists,” Chen said. “Achieving scholarly excellence is a vital part of what I do every day. I also feel that this recognition has helped elevate the reputation of Kean as a soon-to-be R2 research university.”

Kar, who was named to the list last year and in 2021, works in medicinal and biomolecular chemistry. He conducts research primarily on computer-aided drug design and discovery for viral diseases such as the Nipah and Zika viruses.

Additionally, this year for the first time, he was ranked among the top 2% of scientists in the career-long category. Kar said the recognition aligns with Kean’s commitment to urban research and a focus on addressing critical challenges facing humanity and the environment.

“I am deeply honored by this recognition, as it reflects not only my dedication to advancing scientific knowledge but also the productivity, quality and real-world impact of my work,” he said. “My research is driven by the goal of creating solutions that benefit society, and this recognition motivates me to continue pushing boundaries and contributing to meaningful innovations.”

ABOUT KEAN UNIVERSITY

