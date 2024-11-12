The State We’re In by Alison Mitchell, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation

Combating Climate Change with Smarter Agriculture

When we look out over rolling fields of farmland in this State We’re In, we often see beauty and bounty but are we looking at something that is actually good for Earth?

Conventional farming has been successful as it rose to meet the needs of a growing population, and the industry has understandably followed a path that prioritizes short term, high-yield productivity. But this approach often has negative environmental and climate consequences.

Pesticides and herbicides, plowing, tractors powered by fossil fuels, and other longstandi ng farming practices can contaminate water supplies and harm natural ecosystems. In recent years, more farms are turning to regenerative agriculture, which uses more sustainable practices that can protect the environment and help sequester carbon while supplying food and fiber.

Regenerative agriculture strives to work with nature rather than against it, reversing degradation and building up the soil to make it healthier so that it can sustain crops over the long term and provide all of the additional environmental and climate benefits.

In 2021, agri-food systems emitted a whopping one-third of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions! The rest of fossil fuel emissions – from heating, cooling and lighting homes and businesses, gas engines for transportation and mowing lawns, and everything else combined – uses only twice as much as agriculture.

One problem is that industrialized chemical-based agriculture takes place on dirt stripped of organic carbon humus and living soil organisms. Regenerative agriculture can once again make farm soil resemble forest soil, restoring carbon and life deep into the ground. Eventually, if vast acreages of regenerative agriculture replaced current soil-destroying farming, huge strides could be made in combating climate change.

The Foodshed Alliance is putting the findings of these studies into action, partnering with New Jersey Conservation Foundation to host the Alliance’s Sustainable Agriculture Enterprise (“SAgE”) program on preserved farmland in historic Sergeantsville, Hunterdon County. The Alliance obtained grants from the US Department of Agriculture for the initiative, which is designed to advance climate-friendly farming and access to land for a more diverse set of farmers, including those who may not have the monetary resources to access expensive New Jersey farmland. In addition to leasing, the initiative focuses on sharing ex pertise, teaching sustainable farming techniques, and implementing practices to better manage natural resources – all while addressing climate change and growing food.

The challenges of converting to regenerative agriculture are significant and doing so requires a new way of thinking and, in some cases, new business models. We need to mitigate the risks that farmers face in adopting new approaches. Agriculture is subject to unpredictable forces – weather for example – and society cannot expect widespread change without adequate support to farmers and an understanding of the hurdles in front of them.

The Foodshed Alliance works with land trusts and government agencies that hold preserved farmland to facilitate farmers’ access to affordable 10-year lease agreements. Typically, farmland leases in New Jersey range from one-to-three years. Longer leases give farmers the time they need to improve the soil and develop regenerative practices in order to make a profit from their crops and provide healthy food for their communities.

“A sustainable farmer needs a 10-year lease because they are going to be building back the health of the soil for a couple years,” says Alix Bacon, Project Manager at New Jersey Conservation. “It is a huge commitment and investment. If you are going to do it in a way that is better for people and better for the environment, it is going to take longer.”

Farmers need to have the security of longer leases to make that investment. Using climate-smart regenerative practices can also improve the economic performance of working farmland; build and strengthen local food projects that provide sustainable, healthy food production and economic opportunities; and promote conservation planning that develops solutions to frequent and changing weather patterns.

“It benefits all of us,” says Tess Mullen, SAgE Program Coordinator at Foodshed Alliance. “This is food for everyone. Whether you are buying local produce or attending a free workshop on how to grow food yourself, we can all find little ways to engage with our food system.”

The SAgE farm will be converted to food production through regenerative agriculture. Crops on the farm will incl ude perennial herbs, elderberry, and a fruit and nut orchard. Perennial food crops contribute lasting nutrients to the soil because the plants are not harvested or removed.

Designated areas in the field are left for butterflies, bees, and other pollinators, rather than being mowed or harvested. A rain garden, planted on a steep slope, will help to collect water, prevent erosion and provide additional native habitat.

On November 25, representatives from several government agencies, the town and state, as well as Sergeantsville neighbors will gather at the farm to celebrate the planting of garlic and the progress of the SAgE project.

There is a long way to go before regenerative agriculture becomes the norm, but if more broadly adopted, the benefits to our climate, health and overall environment will be tremendous.

If you are an underserved farmer looking to lease land in New Jersey, or looking for advice on sustainable farming practices, please visit the SAgE Program’s website at https://foodshedalliance.org/programs/sage/. The Foodshed Alliance offers free training, workshops, and more at www.foodshedalliance.org. To view a video on how the SAgE program works and learn more about organic and regenerative farming, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLuJhS219QU&ab_channel=FoodshedAlliance.

To learn more about preserving New Jersey’s land and natural resources, visit the New Jersey Conservation Foundation website at www.njconservation.org or contact me at info@njconservation.org.