Congregation Torat El’s Popular ‘Meet the Author’ 8th Season Continues

March 23rd program featuresJane Loeb Rubin, author of Threadbare

OAKHURST – On Sunday, March 23 at 11AM, Congregation Torat El will hold the next event of its popular and innovative “Meet the Author” series in our beautiful Social Hall at 301 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ.

This is the fourth event of the series’ eighth season, and features author Jane Loeb Rubin, who will be speaking about her book, Threadbare.

Threadbare recounts the story of an innocent but tenacious young girl who chooses marriage to Abe, a lonely widower, rather than follow her farming community north as urban development transforms rural Harlem. Convinced Abe will help her attend high school on the Lower East Side, she faces a rude awakening to the filth and disease of the tenements. Through the following decades, Tillie turns her energy and intelligence to partnering with Abe as he builds a thriving button business while she and her neighbor, Sadie, launch a unique garment company. Pushing back against anti-Semitic Victorian values dominating the time, she acquires wealth only to have her life upended by a devastating, unforeseen challenge.

Threadbare is the prequel to the first book of the trilogy, In the Hands of Women. Jane’s other publications include an essay memoir, Almost a Princess, My Life as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor and multiple magazine articles.

Ms. Rubin, a graduate of the University of Michigan (BS, MS) and Washington University (MBA), retired from a 30-year career as a healthcare executive to begin writing full-time. She lives with her husband, David, an attorney, in North Jersey. Between them, they have five adult children and seven grandchildren.

Buy your copy of her book from Bookshop.org (to support independent bookstores) or amazon.com.

Fee is $15 per person if pre-paid by March 19, and $20 at the door. A delicious light brunch will be served. Reservations can be made at www.torat-el.org or 732-531-4410.

This ongoing series has been made possible by a generous grant from the B’nai Sholom/Beth El Foundation.