Kean University Establishes Partnership with the New York Yankees

UNION, N.J. — Kean University is stepping up to the plate as a Proud Partner of the New York Yankees.

The partnership includes educational benefits for Kean students, including a project-based university course for students that is centered on problem-solving real world business and marketing topics presented by the Yankees. The Yankees will work with Kean’s Office of Career Services to identify internship and professional opportunities for which Kean students can apply. Kean will also have a presence at Yankee Stadium with both permanent signage and LED signage during Yankees games throughout the season.

This collaboration builds on the University’s existing professional sports partnerships with the New York Jets, New Jersey Devils and New York Red Bulls, which create academic and career opportunities for students by integrating professional sports into the educational experience.

“Partnering with the New York Yankees is an incredible opportunity for Kean students,” said Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D., president of Kean University. “By pairing Kean’s tradition of academic excellence with the Yankees’ legacy of success, this collaboration will provide our students with a first-class opportunity to explore the sports industry, engage in research and build valuable career pathways within the industry.”

The New York Yankees-themed class, developed with the team, will provide students with advanced insights into the business operations of professional sports. Personnel from the Yankees will actively participate in the class, enriching the learning experience with their expertise.

“We are extremely excited about our relationship with Kean University — especially in having the opportunity to work closely with its students,” said Aryn Sobo, V.P., Human Resources, Employment and Labor Law. “Getting a foot in the door in the sports world can be extremely challenging for students and recent graduates entering the workforce. Being able to interact, engage and collaborate with our front office employees will greatly benefit Kean students as they create and navigate their path in the industry.”

