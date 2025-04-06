Long Branch Figli Di Colombo Club’s upcoming Awards Dinner on May 2nd

The Long Branch Figli Di Colombo Club is proud to announce its Sixth Annual Awards Dinner, “Honoring Our Community,” set for Friday, May 2, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Mar Belo in Long Branch.

This highly anticipated event will recognize exceptional community members and future leaders pursuing four-year university degrees, celebrating their outstanding achievements.

In a historic first, the club will present its inaugural

in recognition of her significant contributions to the community. A highly accomplished entrepreneur, Mimi has led a multitude of successful business ventures and is currently the Founder and CEO of Connect for Freedom, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating stakeholders on preventing online enticement and human trafficking among K-12 students.

Additionally, the 2025 Business of the Year honors will be awarded to Custom Lawn Sprinkler Company, LLC and Rosario Contracting Corporation, both owned by Jose A. Rosario Jr., a lifelong resident of Long Branch, a proud graduate of Long Branch High School, and a respected leader in the business community.

Rooted in its values of mutual benevolence, diversity, and educational support, the Figli Di Colombo Club has been a pillar of the Long Branch community since its founding in 1972 under its original name, “Sons of Columbus.” The club meets monthly at its headquarters on the corner of Morris Avenue and South Seventh Avenue and welcomes new members.

As part of its commitment to education, the club is proud to announce this year’s recipients of the Gino Rauseo Memorial Scholarship, awarded to one outstanding Long Branch High School senior who exemplifies academic excellence and community service.

Tickets for the event are officially sold out, and we are eagerly anticipating an unforgettable evening of celebration. On behalf of the Long Branch Figli Di Colombo Club, we extend our deepest gratitude to the Long Branch community for its unwavering support.