Sea Bright Recreation Presents Sea-Con, a Toys, Collectibles & Pop Culture Extravaganza

Long Branch Figli Di Colombo Club’s upcoming Awards Dinner on May 2ndApril 6, 2025
Calling all collectors, pop-culture enthusiasts, and anyone who loves a good dose of nostalgia! Sea Bright Recreation presents the annual Sea-Con Show, a one-day show and exhibit celebrating everything pop culture.
Mark your calendars for Sunday, May 4, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Sea Bright Community Center (1167 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright). Get ready to be transported back to your childhood (or discover hidden treasures for a new generation) as you browse through a vast selection of toys, comics, trading cards, vintage records, and much more!
Highlights include:
- A treasure trove of collectibles – From Batman and Barbie to Star Trek and Star Wars, find that special piece that will have you saying, “I had that!”
- Meet the heroes! The 501st Star Wars Legion and the Mandalorians will be on hand to check out the merchandise and pose for photos with fans of all ages.
- Meet & Greet Glenn Taranto, who portrayed the all together kooky Gomez Addams in The New Addams Family, among numerous other prime time TV appearances
- Unleash your inner artist! Get a chance to meet and chat with talented comic book artists.
- Calling all vendors! Interested in showcasing your collection or unique pop-culture creations? Contact us at howellmanforyou@aol.com for vendor information.
Sea-Con promises a fun day for the whole family. So, dust off your favorite fandom gear and join us for a celebration of all things pop culture.