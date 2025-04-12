Todd and Kirchner lead Spartans over Cougars

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

On a frigid Thursday afternoon, the Spartans of Ocean Township hosted and beat Colts Neck 14-1 in girls’ lacrosse. It was a Shore Conference Constitution divisional matchup, which improved the Spartans record to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in the division while Colts Neck drops to 1-3 overall and winless in the divisional action at 0-2.

The two co-captains for the Lady Spartans set the tone of the game. Maddie Kirchner, junior midfielder, had six goals and one assist. She also had two ground balls and four draw controls. Over her three years on varsity she has 233 points on 186 goals and 47 assists. On ground balls she has 101 and 140 draw.

Brooke Todd, the other co-captain and junior defender, also had six goals and one assist in the win over Colts Neck. Todd also had five ground balls and had 10 draw controls. Defensive players normally don’t get that many opportunities to score, but Todd is an exception to that rule. Over her three years, she has 69 goals, 46 assists for 115 career points. She also has 205 ground balls and 151 draw controls.

Julia Wagner, another junior on the Ocean squad, had one goal and one assist. She plays attack for the Spartans and has 30 career goals, nine assists, 63 ground balls and 27 draw controls. The other goal scored was by Bryn Park, a sophomore attacker. It was her second career goal.

“Our game against Colts Neck was a great team win,” said Makenzie Staffordsmith, head coach at Ocean. The Spartans are looking to improve upon their 7-12 overall record of last season. “We have been working on many things at practice that really came together on the field and led to our success.”

Opponents of the Spartans know that Kirchner is always a threat, but now that Todd and other Ocean players can score, many teams will have to adjust their defensive schemes. One of the biggest reasons for holding Colts Neck to one goal was the defensive unit.

“Senior goalie Christina Azimov, made her 200th career save in the win over Colts Neck,” said Staffordsmith. She made six saves against the Cougars. So far this season, she has made 43 saves in the goal. “Also having a solid game on the defensive side of action was junior Grace Fuller.”

Currently the Constitution division has Red Bank Catholic on top followed by Toms River South, Marlboro, Ocean Township, Lacey, Colts Neck, Point Beach and Jackson Memorial.

Ocean returns to action on April 22, when they host Point Pleasant Beach at 3:45 p.m.

For additional photos please visit www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports