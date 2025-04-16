Big loss results in small wins for Long Branch

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

April 14, the Green Wave of Long Branch High School hosted Wall Township in a non-divisional Shore Conference girls lacrosse game played at 10:00 a.m. The final score had the Crimson Knights taking a 15-2 victory, and improved to 2-5 overall and are 1-2 in the Colonial division.

Long Branch slips to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the Independence division. “Losing to Wall Township today was a tough loss, however, I’d like to point out the small victories we made throughout the game,” said Amanda Olsen, head coach at Long Branch. She pointed out the third quarter, where the Lady Wave scored two goals. “Senior captain Romina Revelo scored both those goals unassisted, sparking some life back into the team.”

Wall had taken a blistering 7-0 lead after the first quarter. The Long Branch defense settled down in the second quarter only allowing three goals. Wall took a 10-0 lead into the halftime break. The start of the second half was by far the best for Long Branch as both teams only scored twice. The final quarter had the Crimson Knight shutting out LB 3-0 and taking the win.

“Our goalies, Katherine Perez-Mora and Giana Anechiarico both played well, making a collective 12 saves. It’s hard to stay confident in goal when you are on the receiving end of 32 shots made by Wall Township’s attack. Regardless, the two of them held their heads high and just kept playing,” Olsen said. Mora had three saves and had seven goals scored against her, while Anechiarico made nine saves and allowed eight goals.

According to Olsen, junior captain Maria-Luisa Mendes Martins, was the quarterback of the Green Wave defense on Monday. “She plays smart, communicates with her teammates constantly, and motivates her fellow defenders to keep playing even when losing by ten plus goals.” She said that the growth she has made as a lacrosse player since last season is unbelievable. “She plays selflessly every game and is constantly putting in extra work when no one else is watching,” added Olsen.

The coach also highlighted two underclassmen, sophomores Brittany Garcia-Mendoza and Valentina Perez-Mora. “Both have become key players to our success this season. They hustle, go for every ground ball, and always have their head up looking for their next pass when carrying the ball up field,” said Olsen.

Garcia-Mendoza ended the Wall game with five ground balls, two draw controls and forced two turnovers. Perez-Mora finished with six ground balls, one draw control and four forced turnovers.

“Another player who returned this season, and has played consistently since our first scrimmage, is Ashley Martinez-Garcia. Whether it’s on defense or as a midfielder, she plays wherever she is needed and never complains,” Olsen said. Martinez-Garcia ended the game on Monday with three ground balls, three draw controls and four forced turnovers. Olsen said that Martinez-Garcia is quick on her feet and plays great defense and protects the ball.

“Lastly, I have to mention varsity returner Emily Lopez Cota. She has great footwork and is able to slow down any opponent with ease, allotting her teammates time to get back on defense. Her head is on a constant swivel while playing defense and she is the first to slide over when a teammate needs help,” said Olsen. She finished with two ground balls and four forced turnovers.