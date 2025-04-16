Bulldogs take two wins in four days over Devils

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Rumson-Fair Haven Bulldogs earned their second win in four days over the Blue Devils of Shore Regional on Monday afternoon. It was a Shore Conference B North divisional baseball game played in West Long Branch, where the visiting Bulldogs won 6-1.

April 10, Shore was in Rumson for the first game which the Bulldogs won 7-0. The second match-up featured Owen O’Toole, senior at RFH going six innings. He threw 102 pitches in the victory, striking out 10 Blue Devils, and only allowed one run on four hits. He was replaced by junior Max Hincliffe, who had one inning of work, striking out two.

Shore Regional had junior Andrew Barham on the mound throwing 107 pitches in five innings. He took down five Bulldogs on strikes, walked two, hit one, and allowed nine hits and four runs. He was replaced by Luce Moccia, junior, who worked two innings with one strike out. Moccia allowed two hits and two runs.

“Andrew Barham battled and competed against a talented Rumson-Fair Haven roster for five innings on the mound before handing the ball over to Luce Moccia who closed us out,” said Jay Kuhlthau, head coach at Shore.

The first inning had Rumson-Fair Haven scoring a lone run on a home run by sophomore Casper Billington, who smacked it deep over the centerfield fence. That was his first varsity homerun. He went 4-for-4 in the win with two runs and three RBIs. He was not the only Bulldog to go deep in the game. Junior DJ Ylagan, also had a home run during the later innings. He was 2-for-4 at the plate. In total, Rumson-Fair Haven had 32 at bats with 11 hits.

“Ryan Barham was 2-for-3 and scored our only run on a beautiful bunt base hit by Rory Burkhardt,” said Kuhlthau. Ryan and Andrew are twins and both take turns on the mound for the Devils. Burkhardt is a senior.

“We have a new look this season with seven new varsity starters and 14 new players overall to the varsity level this season,” said Kuhlthau. With so many new players, the Blue Devils will be experiencing growing pains. Their division has undefeated Colts Neck on top followed by Ocean Township, Rumson-Fair Haven, Howell, Monmouth Regional, Matawan and Shore. “We will bounce back and now getting ready for the Monmouth County Tournament, where we will face Red Bank Regional.”

