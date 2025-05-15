Local Obituaries

Ann P. Matassa Curley, formerly of Little Silver, died peacefully on May 11, 2025.

Ann was born in Highlands, New Jersey, four months after her parents immigrated to New Jersey from Sicily on the U.S.S. Martha Washington. She was raised in Highlands, where her father owned Frank’s Deli on Bay Avenue. She lived in Little Silver for sixty-five years before moving to Brandywine Assisted Living in Shrewsbury in 2015.

Ann met her husband, Jack, at Bahr’s Landing in Highlands, where she worked as a bookkeeper and hostess. He was back from WWII and summering with his family in the Highlands bungalows. Jack pestered the beautiful and feisty Ann until she agreed to go on a date. He offered to take her to a fancy nightclub, but she preferred a candy apple on the Asbury Park boardwalk – Jack was smitten.

They were married in 1950 and moved to Little Silver to raise their family. Ann became an active volunteer with the Markham Place School PTA. Ann was mainly a stay-at-home mom but worked in several temporary jobs over the years. A recurring theme in Ann’s employment and volunteer career was writing newsletters. One job she was able to do from home while her children were young was hand-coloring photographic portraits. Photographers brought her wedding and graduation portraits, and Ann painstakingly “colorized” the images in oil paint. Her work can still be found on many mantelpieces in the area.

Ann was passionate about music and art from a young age and had an insatiable desire to learn. Determined to master the piano, she taught herself by drawing keyboards on toilet paper. She later played the organ at Our Lady of Perpetual Hope. After graduating from Atlantic Highlands High School, she studied at the Hertz School of Music in Newark, the Hartford School of Art in Connecticut, the Art Students League, and eventually, Brookdale Community College, where she received an AA in Fine Arts. She was affiliated with the Guild of Creative Art, Art Students League of NY. New Jersey Watercolor Society; Monmouth Arts Council, Garden State Watercolor Society, Art Society of Monmouth County, and Plein Air of Jersey Shore and traveled to workshops by prominent artists. She was a

regular exhibitor at the Monmouth Festival of the Arts, and had her work displayed at the New Jersey Senate and Lincoln Center.

Ann’s most valued accomplishment was getting accepted as an Exhibiting Member at the Guild of Creative Art in Shrewsbury. She received numerous awards at juried shows and frequently served as a judge. In over 25 years as a Board member at the Guild, Ann organized class schedules and wrote the newsletter. She taught watercolor classes through the Guild from her at-home studio and was adored by her students. One of her most cherished and enduring activities was hosting a group of artist friends who met every Tuesday at her studio for 25 years to paint and lunch together.

There were many events and activities in Ann’s life that brought her joy and pride – the births of her two granddaughters; feasts with family; road trips with friends for painting workshops; family vacations, especially the vacation to Europe with the Kafalas family in 1971; her son, Rich, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout; playing an extra and painting props for Pat’s videos; making phone calls for son-in-law Adam’s mayoral campaigns in Long Branch; swimming; the beach; reading; historical period movies; buffets (“I’ll just have a little taste of everything”); gardening; and dancing with her Jack.

Ann was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Sarah (Giaimi) Matassa, her husband, John “Jack” W. Curley in 1991, her sisters, Rose Layton, Edith Phipps, and Carmela Lyons, her sisters-in-law, Corinne Jordan and Geraldine Hanrahan, and her two close first cousins, Grace Scaduto and former State Senator Joseph Azzolina.

She is survived by her son, Richard D. Curley of Dover, NH, her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Adam Schneider of Long Branch, her granddaughters, Amy Schneider of Denver, CO, and Emily Schneider (and Peaches) of Long Branch, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ann’s family would like to acknowledge the staffs of Brandywine Sycamore, Grace Hospice, and Serenity Hospice for all the years of care, kindness, and good humor even when “Curley” sassed them.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ann’s memory to the Guild of Creative Art, 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702, https://guildofcreativeart.org/ or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, https://alzfdn.org/ .

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 16 from 11 am until the time of the funeral service at 1 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ann Matassa Curley, please visit Damianofloral store.

Robert “Bert” Grandinetti, 66, of Long Branch passed away peacefully Monday, May 12th.

Born and raised in Long Branch, Bert graduated from Long Branch High School in 1977 and attended Southern Connecticut State University, where he played football. While in high school, Bert was the recipient of the Lombardi Award from the Long Branch Rotary Club. Bert was a Heavy Equipment Operator and a member of the Heavy and General Construction Laborers Local 472.

Bert enjoyed watching college sports, especially March Madness, and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers. He spent time in his garden tending to his vegetables, fruits, and herbs and reading the New York Post. For many years, Bert coached Long Branch Pop Warner Football. He also enjoyed a good movie, including Goodfellas, The Godfather and Rocky.

Most of all, Bert loved spending time with his family, particularly watching his nephews play football.

Bert was predeceased by his parents Helen (Tootsie) and Benjamin Grandinetti, his brother Benjamin, his sister Gloria Galatis and his nephew Thomas Rosati. Surviving are his siblings John & Kathy Grandinetti, Nancy & Thomas Rosati, Lori & Stephen Mazar and Lisa & Chris Mazza and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday, May 16th 5:00 pm until the time of the service at 7:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bert’s memory to The Green & White Association c/o Long Branch High School Athletic Department, 404 Indiana Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740 or the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724; monmouthcountyspca.org. For messages of condolence, please visit Bert’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Ian Stuart Kassof, affectionately known to many as “Goose,” at the age of 47.

A nearly lifelong resident of Long Beach, Ian grew up with Long Beach sand in his shoes. After attending Long Island Lutheran, where he played football and basketball, he graduated from LBHS and remained connected to the City by the Sea throughout his life.

A few years after high school, Ian proudly served in the United States Navy, where he was stationed in Puerto Rico. There, he received extensive training in electronics, further developing the specialized skills that would serve him throughout his career.

Ian was a gifted and multi-talented individual. He had a natural ability to master whatever he set his mind to—from drawing to snowboarding to mechanical problem-solving. Although he did not pursue a college degree, he found great purpose and pride in his work at the local power plant, where his technical skills and physical strength were put to good use.

An avid sports enthusiast, Goose found freedom and joy on his snowboard and through weightlifting in the gym. The ocean and mountains were his second home, and he inspired many with his daring spirit and effortless talent. His vibrant personality, quick wit, and warmth touched the lives of many friends and family members over the years.

Despite any struggles Ian endured during his life, he remained deeply loved by those closest to him and will be remembered for the light he brought to their lives.

He is survived by his loving parents and his older sister, who are heartbroken by his loss but take comfort in the many memories they shared together.

A celebration of Ian’s life will be held at Holdmel Funeral Home on Sunday, May 18th from 1pm – 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

He will be forever missed and never forgotten.

Lezma Cummings-Bowen 83, of Long Branch, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on May 5, 2025. She was born in Jamaica W.I. and immigrated to the United States in 1968.

To her family back in Jamaica, she was seen as a deep, extremely rural, country girl whose family was blessed with an abundance of family love, water, land, labor, bananas, coffee, and cattle, and the right and left hand for her family.

A natural, genuine, always caring-and-sharing, God-fearing gem whose seemingly “always wanting to know” was solely driven, and always for the purpose of either “how can she help” and or “what can she assist with.” Lezma’s love and bond with friends, the community, and her family, was never affected by distance or time, and what she possessed she gladly shared in abundance, with all.

Although she took some hard knocks in life, she pushed through with renewed strength, vigor, faith, and determination to always being there, managing what she had to do, to the best of her ability.

She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, first, her Saint James Episcopal Church and fellowship, her children, all her grandkids, family, and friends. Lezma has achieved that legacy of “everlasting life,’’ caregiving, multitasking, community as in “always putting others first, and always ahead of the odds in life’s journey until God brought her home.

She is predeceased by her parents, Lebert and Agnes Gray, first husband, Carlton C. Cummings and her second husband, Gladstone Bowen, her siblings, Herman, Fitzroy (Roy), and Henry Gray, sister, Gwendolyn (Peggy) Francis and grandson Anthony (Coco Brown) Cummings.

She is survived by her sister, Norah Spence; two brothers, Edward (Teddy), and Calvin Gray; four children, Charlton (David), Sharon Jefferson, Jason, Carlton Jr. & Michele Cummings; nine grandchildren, Darlene, Majidah, Roger & Ayesha Jefferson-Andrews-Herisse, Emily, Anica, Julius Jr., Dominique, Jayden, and Carlton III; five great-grandchildren, Sasha, Charlotte (Charlie), Briana, Zena, and Rein. She leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews whom she adored and loved.

Thank you again to everyone for all your thoughts, prayers, love, and support.

Donations can be made on behalf of our mother to Saint James Episcopal Church, 300 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740.

FUNERAL SERVICE -Friday 5-16-2025, St. James Episcopal Church, 300 Broadway, Long Branch, 11:00 AM Visitation prior to service 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

INTERMENT, White Ridge Cemetery, 246 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724

Frances Irene Bradley, 96, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2025, in the comfort of her home in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Born on September 1, 1928, Frances was raised in Jersey City, where she built a loving home and raised her family. She dedicated 20 years of service to Colgate-Palmolive in New York City and was a devoted parishioner of both Saint Nicholas Church in Jersey City and the Church of Saint Anselm in Tinton Falls.

Known as Fran or Grammie, she found her greatest joy in spending time with her beloved family. Frances was predeceased by her husband, John J. Bradley; parents, Stanley and Josephine J. Piatkowski; her sisters, Ethel Sekelsky and Helen Wlosek; her sister-in-law, Marie Piatkowski; and her niece, Barbara Ann Sekelsky. She was several beloved in-laws, Jane and Jack Badois; Larry and Lorraine Janko; Raymond and Dorris Bradley; Gerard and Grace Bradley; and Natalie and George Lewis. She is survived by her loving brother, Arthur Piatkowski; beloved cousin, Eleanor Smith; her

children: Norah Arcodia and her husband Phil, Eileen Conlin, Steven Bradley and his wife Joanna and Irene Kutiak and her husband Craig.

Frances leaves behind a legacy of love for her cherished grandchildren: Mary Kupsey, Craig and Sarah Kutiak, Kerri and Michael Lepis, Nicholas and Erin Kutiak, Alora and Paul Kanitra, Lyndsay Kutiak, and Chris Arcodia. She is also lovingly remembered by many cherished nieces, nephews, godchildren, great-nieces, and great-nephews, each of whom held a special place in her heart and were touched by her kindness, guidance, and unwavering support.

She was blessed with great-grandchildren: Carly Kupsey, Camryn Kupsey, Ariella Lepis, Molly Lepis, Brynley Lepis, Lucas Kutiak, Brielle Lepis, Michael Lepis, Taryn Kutiak, and BraelynnLepis — and, of course, her treasured grand-dogs.

Our family extends our heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate hospice nurses and devoted caregivers who, over last three years, provided unwavering support, comfort, and dignity to Frances. Their kindness and dedication brought peace to both her and our family during this Frances will be remembered for her warmth that touched everyone she met, her deep and abiding faith that guided her through life’s challenges, and her unwavering love for her family,

which she expressed through countless acts of kindness, support, and selfless devotion. Her presence brought comfort, her words offered encouragement, and her love created a foundation of strength and unity that will continue to inspire generations to come. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bongarzone Funeral Home, located at 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712. Family and friends are

warmly invited to gather in remembrance and celebrate the life of Frances.

A Funeral Mass will take place, Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 11:00 AM at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, 122 Ferry Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s research hospital in honor of France’s memory.