Long Branch Free Public Library to Host National Traveling Exhibit: Americans and the Holocaust

The Long Branch Free Public Library is honored to announce that it has been selected as one of only 100 libraries nationwide to host Americans and the Holocaust, a special traveling exhibition from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. The exhibit will be on display at the Library’s Main Branch from May 27 through June 28, 2025.

Based on extensive new research by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Americans and the Holocaust explores the questions: What did Americans know? What more could have been done? Through rare artifacts, photographs, and historical documents, the exhibition examines the American public’s responses to the Holocaust and Nazism during the 1930s and 1940s.

The Americans and the Holocaust traveling exhibition, developed by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association (ALA), has been hosted by 100 public and academic libraries across the United States from 2021 through 2026. The Long Branch Free Public Library was selected as part of the second cohort of 50 libraries chosen through a highly competitive process to host the exhibit between 2024 and 2026. The ALA, in collaboration with the Museum and with support from the Mellon Foundation, is bringing this important exhibition to communities across the country.

“We are deeply honored to host this powerful and timely exhibition,” said Tonya Garcia, Director of the Long Branch Free Public Library. “It provides a meaningful opportunity for our community to reflect on the past and engage in important conversations about civic responsibility, human rights, and the role of media and government.”

Americans and the Holocaust is appropriate for general audiences and recommended for children ages 11 and older. The exhibition encourages reflection and critical thinking about American society, politics, and the media during one of history’s darkest periods.

Throughout the five-week exhibition period, the Library will also host a variety of free public programs, including expert lectures, educator workshops, and community forums designed to extend the conversation beyond the exhibit. Full event details will be shared on the Library’s website and social media.

Mayor John Pallone states “We are honored to be one of only 100 libraries nationwide that were chosen for this important event. The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is our country’s official memorial to the Holocaust. It was created for citizens of the world to confront hatred, prevent genocide, promote human dignity, and strengthen democracy. I encourage everyone to visit this significant and special traveling exhibit.”

Admission to the exhibit is free, and the public is welcome to visit during regular library hours. Educators and group leaders are encouraged to schedule tours in advance for students, clubs, and organizations. For more information or to schedule a group visit, please contact Lisa Kelly at lkelly@longbranchlib.org or call 732_222-3900, ext. 2350. Learn more about the exhibit at www.longbranchlib.org.

This exhibition has also been hosted at other esteemed institutions in the region, including the Ursula C. Schwerin Library at New York City College of Technology in Brooklyn, NY; Penn State University Libraries in University Park, PA; and the Library of Michigan, Lansing.

To see the complete list of libraries awarded this grant, please visit https://www.ala.org/tools/programming/USHolocaustMuseum/tourschedule

About the Long Branch Free Public Library

The Long Branch Free Public Library is a cornerstone of community learning, engagement, and access to information. Through its wide array of services, programs, and exhibitions, the Library fosters lifelong learning and cultural enrichment for people of all ages.

About the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is America’s national institution for the documentation, study, and interpretation of Holocaust history. It inspires citizens and leaders worldwide to confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity. Learn more at [www.ushmm.org](https://www.ushmm.org).